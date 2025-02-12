Allied Digestive Health Announces Second Annual GI and Liver Clinical Care Conference on March 8, 2025

ADH Doctors at the Inaugural 2024 Enhancing GI & Liver Clinical Care Conference

Industry Experts and Healthcare Professionals to Discuss Advancements in IBS, Liver Disease, C. Diff, and More

WEST LONG BRANCH, NJ, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Allied Digestive Health , a company of Assured Healthcare Partners(AHP) and one of the largest gastroenterology groups in the Northeast U.S., alongside Tactical Advantage Group, is proud to announce its second annual Enhancing GI & Liver Clinical Care Conference . The conference, taking place on March 8 at the Hyatt Regency in Jersey City, NJ, aims to bring together experts in gastrointestinal and liver clinical care to explore the latest advancements, share knowledge, and collaborate on enhancing patient care. The event is open to the public and free for fellows, residents, and trainees.“We are thrilled to build on the success of our inaugural conference in 2024,” says Dr. Colin Brown, Conference Course Director and Gastroenterologist with Middlesex Monmouth Gastroenterology, a division of Allied Digestive Health. “This year, we are looking forward to generating insightful, forward-thinking conversations that engage both seasoned professionals and those just starting out in the field. Our goal is to enhance healthcare practices and foster a collaborative, community-driven approach to patient care that ensures long-term success. We want to create an environment where every practitioner, regardless of experience will take away something that will help them improve their patient outcomes.”Tailored specifically for physicians, physician assistants, and nurse practitioners focused on treating chronic liver disease (CLD) and gastrointestinal (GI) disorders, the conference will provide essential, educational updates on the latest clinical practices. Attendees will gain insights into current screening techniques, diagnostic advancements, and management options, while also exploring various treatment modalities and strategies through engaging discussions that promote optimal patient care.The 2025 Enhancing GI & Liver Clinical Care Conference will host a distinguished group of internationally renowned gastroenterologists and hepatologists from some of the most prestigious medical institutions, including Weill Cornell Medicine, NYU Langone Health, the University of Pennsylvania Perelman School of Medicine, and many others. These leading experts will serve as key speakers and facilitators, guiding in-depth educational sessions that will address the latest research, advancements, and best practices in the fields of gastroenterology and hepatology. The full-day agenda includes guided discussions on conditions such as IBS, Barrett’s Esophagus, and C. diff, as well as the opportunity for open-ended panel discussions. A virtual webcast of the conference will also be available for those who are unable to attend in person.“With the pace at which new research, guidelines, and treatment recommendations are emerging, it can be challenging for GI professionals to stay on top of the latest advancements,” says Dr. Jai Mirchandani, Conference Course Director and Gastroenterologist with Gastroenterologists of Ocean County, a division of Allied Digestive Health. “That’s why we have created this conference – to bring together the most current updates and clinical insights in one centralized location. This conference is not only about disseminating knowledge but also about creating a dynamic, collaborative learning environment. We want attendees to engage with speakers, ask questions, and participate in discussions that challenge their thinking and inspire new approaches to patient care. This is an invaluable opportunity for practitioners to exchange ideas with peers, hear the latest from leaders in the field, and leave with actionable insights they can immediately apply in their own practice.”Allied Digestive Health’s Enhancing GI & Liver Clinical Care Conference will take place on Saturday, March 8, 2025, at the Hyatt Regency Jersey City. For more information, to register, or to view the virtual webcast, please visit https://www.adhconference.org/ About Assured Healthcare Partners: Assured Healthcare Partners(AHP) provides capital solutions supporting growth, consolidation, and repositioning opportunities in the healthcare services industry. AHP combines its flexible capital with company and sector-specific research, as well as an extensive industry network and internal team of specialized healthcare resources, to unlock value for portfolio companies and investors. For more information about AHP, visit ahpartners.com.About Allied Digestive Health: Allied Digestive Health is a leading gastroenterology and hepatology practice with 60+ locations throughout New Jersey and New York, specializing in colon cancer screening, and the treatment of Celiac Disease, GERD, and IBD. Allied Digestive Health is committed to empowering gastroenterologists to deliver compassionate, high-quality, and comprehensive care through an unparalleled patient experience. Their team, comprised of gastroenterologists, pathologists, anesthesiologists, nurse practitioners, and physician assistants work together to uphold the highest standards of care. Learn more at alliedidgestivehealth.com

