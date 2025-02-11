Armstrong signs executive order providing ability to appoint staff member to chair ND Military Commission; Dohrmann to chair panel
BISMARCK, N.D. – Gov. Kelly Armstrong today signed an executive order allowing him to appoint a Governor’s Office staff member to chair the North Dakota Military Commission.
A previous executive order establishing the Military Commission designated the lieutenant governor as chair of the 11-member panel. The order signed today allows the governor to designate a chair from the governor’s staff.
Armstrong intends to appoint Governor’s Office Chief Operating Officer Alan Dohrmann to chair the Military Commission. Dohrmann retired in July from a military career that spanned over 40 years, including more than nine years as adjutant general of the North Dakota National Guard.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.