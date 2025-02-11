Armstrong signs executive order providing ability to appoint staff member to chair ND Military Commission; Dohrmann to chair panel

BISMARCK, N.D. – Gov. Kelly Armstrong today signed an executive order allowing him to appoint a Governor’s Office staff member to chair the North Dakota Military Commission.

A previous executive order establishing the Military Commission designated the lieutenant governor as chair of the 11-member panel. The order signed today allows the governor to designate a chair from the governor’s staff.

Armstrong intends to appoint Governor’s Office Chief Operating Officer Alan Dohrmann to chair the Military Commission. Dohrmann retired in July from a military career that spanned over 40 years, including more than nine years as adjutant general of the North Dakota National Guard.