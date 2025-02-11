Submit Release
New Haven Barracks / Ignition Interlock Device Restriction

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

 

CASE#: 25B5000608

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Taylor Demick

STATION: New Haven

CONTACT#: (802)388-4919

 

DATE/TIME: 02/11/2025 at 1452 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Tuppers Xing / US Route 7

TOWN: Ferrisburgh

 

VIOLATIONS: Ignition Interlock Device Restriction

 

ACCUSED: Brett B. Boucher

AGE: 63

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: South Burlington, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On 02/11/2025 at approximately 1452 hours, the Vermont State Police conducted a traffic stop after an observed motor vehicle violation on Tuppers Xing near the intersection with US Route 7 in the Town of Ferrisburgh. The operator was identified as Brett B. Boucher (63) of South Burlington, VT. Investigation revealed Boucher was required to have an ignition interlock device installed in a motor vehicle in which he was in control of.  Further investigation revealed there was no ignition interlock device installed in Boucher’s vehicle.

 

Boucher was released with a citation to appear in Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division on March 17, 2025, to answer to the above charge.

 

VCVC(s): 23 VSA 1095b, “Using Portable Electronic Device Outside Work or School Zone– 1st violation” ($162, 2 points).

               23 VSA 1222, “Vehicle Not Inspected Within 15 Days Of Vt. Registration” ($105, 0 points).

  23 VSA 800(a), “Operating Without Liability Insurance” ($162, 2 points).

 

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 03/17/2025 at 1230 hours          

COURT: Addison County District Court, Criminal Division.

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A 

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

 

*Please note court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time. 

 

Legal Disclaimer:

