New Haven Barracks / Ignition Interlock Device Restriction

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 25B5000608

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Taylor Demick

STATION: New Haven

CONTACT#: (802)388-4919

DATE/TIME: 02/11/2025 at 1452 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Tuppers Xing / US Route 7

TOWN: Ferrisburgh

VIOLATIONS: Ignition Interlock Device Restriction

ACCUSED: Brett B. Boucher

AGE: 63

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: South Burlington, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 02/11/2025 at approximately 1452 hours, the Vermont State Police conducted a traffic stop after an observed motor vehicle violation on Tuppers Xing near the intersection with US Route 7 in the Town of Ferrisburgh. The operator was identified as Brett B. Boucher (63) of South Burlington, VT. Investigation revealed Boucher was required to have an ignition interlock device installed in a motor vehicle in which he was in control of. Further investigation revealed there was no ignition interlock device installed in Boucher’s vehicle.

Boucher was released with a citation to appear in Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division on March 17, 2025, to answer to the above charge.

VCVC(s): 23 VSA 1095b, “Using Portable Electronic Device Outside Work or School Zone– 1st violation” ($162, 2 points).

23 VSA 1222, “Vehicle Not Inspected Within 15 Days Of Vt. Registration” ($105, 0 points).

23 VSA 800(a), “Operating Without Liability Insurance” ($162, 2 points).

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 03/17/2025 at 1230 hours

COURT: Addison County District Court, Criminal Division.

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

