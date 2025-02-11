New Haven Barracks / Ignition Interlock Device Restriction
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 25B5000608
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Taylor Demick
STATION: New Haven
CONTACT#: (802)388-4919
DATE/TIME: 02/11/2025 at 1452 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Tuppers Xing / US Route 7
TOWN: Ferrisburgh
VIOLATIONS: Ignition Interlock Device Restriction
ACCUSED: Brett B. Boucher
AGE: 63
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: South Burlington, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 02/11/2025 at approximately 1452 hours, the Vermont State Police conducted a traffic stop after an observed motor vehicle violation on Tuppers Xing near the intersection with US Route 7 in the Town of Ferrisburgh. The operator was identified as Brett B. Boucher (63) of South Burlington, VT. Investigation revealed Boucher was required to have an ignition interlock device installed in a motor vehicle in which he was in control of. Further investigation revealed there was no ignition interlock device installed in Boucher’s vehicle.
Boucher was released with a citation to appear in Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division on March 17, 2025, to answer to the above charge.
VCVC(s): 23 VSA 1095b, “Using Portable Electronic Device Outside Work or School Zone– 1st violation” ($162, 2 points).
23 VSA 1222, “Vehicle Not Inspected Within 15 Days Of Vt. Registration” ($105, 0 points).
23 VSA 800(a), “Operating Without Liability Insurance” ($162, 2 points).
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 03/17/2025 at 1230 hours
COURT: Addison County District Court, Criminal Division.
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.