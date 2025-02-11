Berlin Barracks / DUI #1, OOC
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 25A3000900
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jae Farnum-Boylan
STATION: Berlin Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-229-9191
DATE/TIME: 02/11/2025 at approximately 0949 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: 181 Village View Heights Williamstown, VT
VIOLATION: DUI #1 and Operation Without Owners Consent
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Alexander L. Gabaree
AGE: 23
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Williamstown, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time Troopers from the Berlin Barracks were notified of a stolen car. Troopers were told the vehicle had been returned and the operator appeared to be intoxicated. Troopers responded to the scene and identified the operator as Alexander Gabaree.
While speaking with Gabaree, indicators of impairment were observed. Gabaree was taken into custody for suspicion of DUI and operating without owners consent and transported to the Berlin Barracks for processing. Gabaree was released on citation to appear in Orange County Superior Court - Criminal Division to answer to the above charges.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 02/26/2025 at 0830 AM
COURT: Orange County Superior Court - Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Attached
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.