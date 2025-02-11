Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,780 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 404,807 in the last 365 days.

Berlin Barracks / DUI #1, OOC

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 25A3000900

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jae Farnum-Boylan     

STATION: Berlin Barracks                   

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

 

DATE/TIME: 02/11/2025 at approximately 0949 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: 181 Village View Heights Williamstown, VT

VIOLATION: DUI #1 and Operation Without Owners Consent 

 

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Alexander L. Gabaree            

AGE: 23

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Williamstown, VT

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time Troopers from the Berlin Barracks were notified of a stolen car. Troopers were told the vehicle had been returned and the operator appeared to be intoxicated. Troopers responded to the scene and identified the operator as Alexander Gabaree. 

While speaking with Gabaree, indicators of impairment were observed. Gabaree was taken into custody for suspicion of DUI and operating without owners consent and transported to the Berlin Barracks for processing. Gabaree was released on citation to appear in Orange County Superior Court - Criminal Division to answer to the above charges.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 02/26/2025 at 0830 AM           

COURT: Orange County Superior Court - Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A   

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Attached

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Berlin Barracks / DUI #1, OOC

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more