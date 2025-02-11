Berlin Barracks / DUI #1, OOC

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 25A3000900

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jae Farnum-Boylan

STATION: Berlin Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

DATE/TIME: 02/11/2025 at approximately 0949 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: 181 Village View Heights Williamstown, VT

VIOLATION: DUI #1 and Operation Without Owners Consent

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Alexander L. Gabaree

AGE: 23

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Williamstown, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time Troopers from the Berlin Barracks were notified of a stolen car. Troopers were told the vehicle had been returned and the operator appeared to be intoxicated. Troopers responded to the scene and identified the operator as Alexander Gabaree.

While speaking with Gabaree, indicators of impairment were observed. Gabaree was taken into custody for suspicion of DUI and operating without owners consent and transported to the Berlin Barracks for processing. Gabaree was released on citation to appear in Orange County Superior Court - Criminal Division to answer to the above charges.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 02/26/2025 at 0830 AM

COURT: Orange County Superior Court - Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Attached

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.