Residential Real Estate Council, Real Grader Extend Alliance Into Second Year

Digital tools, industry training strengthen CRS Designee and RRC Members skillset

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Residential Real Estate Council and Real Grader announced today the renewal of their strategic alliance for 2025, reinforcing their commitment to member development through collaboration and innovation.

The alliance, entering its second year, will continue Real Grader's role as a Solutions Center provider, Sell-a-bration exhibitor, Virtual Summit sponsor and CRS Week sponsor.

"We're excited to continue our relationship with Real Grader into 2025," said CEO Jeff Hornberger of RRC. "Their service-driven approach and commitment to transparent, results-oriented solutions align with our mission to support our members' professional growth."

Real Grader will continue monthly live webinars and present an educational session at Sell-a-bration in Nashville, Tennessee, in March 2025.

"Serving RRC's community of dedicated professionals has been incredibly rewarding," said CEO Alex Montalenti of Real Grader. "By listening to member feedback, we've developed programming that addresses the challenges real estate professionals face in today's digital landscape."

About the Residential Real Estate Council

The Residential Real Estate Council is the leading education and networking organization for residential real estate agents. The CRS Designation is the highest credential awarded to residential sales agents, managers and brokers.

About Real Grader

Real Grader is a digital marketing system serving more than 100,000 real estate agents nationwide. The company measures and manages digital presence through proprietary AI technology. Their services include social media automation, reputation management and AI content creation. The company's Digital Business Card technology has been adopted by organizations including the Miami Association of Realtors and California Association of Realtors.

