Gary Vaynerchuk Joined Goldpawnership's Stream on WhatNot Live While Selling Designer Handbags

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Goldpawnership announced today that Gary Vaynerchuk, renowned entrepreneur, CEO of VaynerMedia, and six-time New York Times bestselling author, made a surprise appearance on @GoldPawnership’s live show on WhatNot, an emerging leading live shopping platform.“Despite a demanding schedule, including a presentation to a 15,000 plus person audience in Dubai, Vaynerchuk took the time to join the live stream, which consisted of showcasing and auctioning a collection of authentic luxury designer brand bags and accessories,” said Lena.“It was an absolute privilege to have the best join Goldpawnership on their WhatNot show,” said Lena “WhatNot is a fantastic platform that’s revolutionizing the way people shop, communicate, and interact in a hybrid environment or privacy of your own mobile device combined with a social shopping environment that has developed into a wonderful community of love and support. I was thrilled to have Gary Vee join the show and share in the enthusiasm for the future of live shopping.”“Founded in December 2019 by Grant LaFontaine (CEO) and Logan Head (CTO), WhatNot has quickly become a popular destination for collectors and enthusiasts to discover multiple shopping categories, from sports cards and collectibles to authenticate designer hand handbags and accessories. The platform leverages the power of live video to shop which creates an engaging and interactive experience for all users,” continued Lena.About Gary Vaynerchuk:Gary Vaynerchuk is a serial entrepreneur, investor, and five-time New York Times bestselling author. He is the CEO of VaynerMedia, a leading global digital agency, and has invested in numerous successful companies, including Facebook, Twitter, and Uber.About Goldpawnership:Goldpawnership is a leading luxury reseller of authentic designer handbags, wallets, belts, small leather goods, jewelry, diamonds, gold, coins, and luxury watches. With a commitment to customer satisfaction and a focus on providing exceptional value, Goldpawnership has established itself as a trusted name in the second-hand designer luxury goods market.About WhatNot:Founded in 2019, WhatNot is the leading social commerce platform, connecting passionate communities around the world through live video. WhatNot empowers and engages clients with their audience and sellers in a fun and authentic way.Note: This press release is a template and may need to be adjusted to reflect the specific details of the event.Disclaimer: This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial or investment advice.Media ContactJeff Venice(617) 479-4653 (Gold)The Jewelers Coin & Loan Co.509 Beale Street, Quincy, MA 02169@goldpawnershipinfo@goldpawnership.com

