SPACES4LEARNING RELAUNCHES ADVISORY BOARD, ANNOUNCES 12 MEMBERS

Spaces4Learning, impacting k-12 & higher-ed environments, announces the relaunch of its advisory board and the introduction of its 12 distinguished members.

WOODLAND HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Spaces4Learning , the publication impacting k-12 & higher-education environments, a part of Converge360 , a division of 1105 Media, is pleased to announce the relaunch of its advisory board and the introduction of its 12 distinguished members.The Spaces4Learning Advisory Board is a group of education and industry leaders who inform the editorial planning and help ensure Spaces4Learning creates the best possible content, events, and resources for our audience. The new advisory board includes:• Steve Cunningham, AIA, LEED AP, Director of Academic at Columbia• Catherine Dalton, AIA, RID, LEED AP BD+Cm K-12 Market Leader at KAI Design• Adrienne Dayton, VP Content & Learning at EDmarket and Conference Director at EDspaces• Michael Dorn, Executive Director at Safe Havens International• Jessica Figenholtz, AIA, NCARB, LEED AP, Practice Leader, Associate Principal at Perkins&Will• Jenny Freeman, LEED AP BD+C, Managing Director of Buildingsat Group PMX• Cindy O'Neill, Manager, Marketing Communications at Armstrong World Industries• Craig Park, FSMPS, Associate AIA, Director of Digital Experience Design and Associate Principal at Clark & Enersen• Kalyn Pavlinic, NCIDQ, LEED AP, IIDA, Senior Interior Designer, Associate at Shepley Bulfinch• Brenda Swirczynski, MSc, ALEP, Educational Facility Planner at Pfluger Architects• Hank Thomas, PLA, ASLA, TCEQ, Associate, Landscape Architect at SWA Group• Brian Vaillancourt, VP, Sales & Marketing at Whitney Brothers“I’m thrilled to have this group of experts lending their expertise to our content and events,” said Rhea Kelly, Editor in Chief. “Their diverse perspectives and deep industry knowledge will help us continue to serve our readers with the most timely and valuable insights into the evolving education landscape.”For more information on the Spaces4Learning Advisory Board, visit https://spaces4learning.com/Pages/advisory-board.aspx About Converge360For more than two decades, our readers have trusted our B2B industry insights and expert editorial voice in the areas of education, enterprise IT and development, safety, security, and the channel. We bring our clients top-quality programs tailored to meet the nuanced needs of their businesses and connect them with the high-level, experienced professionals they want to reach.About Spaces4LearningSpaces4Learning provides the news, information and tools that three key levels of decision-makers (executive, purchasing and specifier) at schools, colleges and universities need to create effective learning environments.

