Sussex County Backyard Flock Tests Presumptive Positive for H5 Avian Influenza

DOVER, Del. (February 11, 2025) – The Delaware Department of Agriculture (DDA) announced today that testing of a backyard flock in Sussex County, Del., has returned presumptive positive for H5 avian influenza from the University of Delaware’s Lasher Laboratory in Georgetown, part of the National Animal Health Laboratory Network. Additional samples have been sent to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Veterinary Services Laboratory (NVSL) for further confirmation. This is the first case of H5 avian influenza in poultry in Sussex County.

State officials have quarantined the affected premises, and birds on the property have been depopulated to prevent the spread of the disease. Birds from the affected flock will not enter the food system.

Avian influenza is a highly contagious airborne respiratory virus that spreads quickly among birds through nasal and eye secretions and manure. The virus can be spread from flock to flock, including flocks of wild birds, through contact with infected poultry, equipment, and the clothing and shoes of caretakers. This virus affects poultry, like chickens, ducks, and turkeys, and some wild bird species, such as ducks, geese, shorebirds, and raptors.

During this time, DDA strongly encourages backyard flock owners to keep all birds in their coop and undercover, so they do not commingle with wild birds or come into contact with wild bird droppings contaminated with the virus.

All poultry producers and backyard flock owners should be monitoring flocks for any signs of increased mortality. Pay particular attention to whether birds show signs of respiratory illness or distress, such as sneezing, gasping for air, coughing, and/or runny nose. Other signs of HPAI in poultry can include swelling around the eyes, neck, and head; purple discoloration of the wattles, combs, and legs; tremors, drooping wings, circling, twisting of the head and neck, or any combination; watery, green diarrhea; lack of energy, poor appetite; and a drop in egg production, or soft or thin-shelled, misshapen eggs.

Backyard flock owners are required to register their flocks with the Delaware Department of Agriculture. This allows for timely information on disease incidents to be sent to all poultry producers. Backyard flock registration forms are available online at https://de.gov/poultry.

If You Have Sick Poultry or Experience Increased Mortality in Your Flock:

• Commercial poultry producers should follow the procedures of contacting the company they grow for when they notice signs of disease.

• Delaware backyard flock owners who notice any of the signs of HPAI in their flock should email the Delaware Poultry Health Hotline at poultry.health@delaware.gov or call 302-698-4507 and provide your contact information, size of flock, location, and concerns. Dead birds or sick birds should not be taken to a lab to be tested or moved offsite. DDA will contact you if a sample needs to be taken.

Key Biosecurity Practices:

• Clean and disinfect vehicles. Don’t walk through or drive trucks, tractors, or equipment in areas where waterfowl or other wildlife feces may be. If you can’t avoid this, thoroughly clean your shoes, vehicle, and equipment to prevent bringing disease agents back to your flock. This is especially important when visiting with farmers or those who hunt wildfowl, such as when gathering at a local coffee shop, restaurant, or gas station.

• Remove loose feed. Don’t give wild birds, rodents, and insects a free lunch! Remove spilled or uneaten feed immediately and ensure feed storage units are secure and free of holes. Wild birds can carry HPAI.

• Keep visitors to a minimum. Only allow those who take care of your poultry to come in contact with your birds, including family and friends. Make sure everyone who has contact with your flock follows biosecurity principles.

• Wash your hands before and after coming in contact with live poultry. Wash with soap and water (always your first choice). If using hand sanitizer, remove manure, feathers, and other materials from your hands because disinfectants will not penetrate organic matter or caked-on dirt.

• Provide disposable boot covers (preferred) or disinfectant footbaths for anyone having contact with your flock. If using a footbath, remove all droppings, mud, or debris from boots and shoes using a long-handled scrub brush BEFORE stepping into the disinfectant footbath, and always keep it clean.

• Change clothes before entering poultry areas and before exiting the property. Visitors should wear protective outer garments or disposable coveralls, boots, and headgear when handling birds. Shower out and change clothes when leaving the facility.

• Clean and disinfect tools or equipment before moving them to a new poultry facility. Before allowing vehicles, trucks, tractors, or tools and equipment (e.g., egg flats and cases) that have come in contact with birds or their droppings to exit the property, ensure they are cleaned and disinfected to prevent contaminated equipment from transporting disease. Do not move or reuse items that cannot be cleaned and disinfected, such as cardboard egg flats.

• Look for signs of illness. Know the warning signs of infectious bird diseases.

MEDIA NOTE: All media inquiries should be directed to the Delmarva Avian Influenza Joint Information Center at JIC@delaware.gov. Due to biosecurity concerns, no on-site interviews, photos, or videos are allowed. For more information on avian influenza, visit https://de.gov/poultry.

All announcements and pertinent information regarding the HPAI situation in Delaware will be posted at https://de.gov/poultry. Situation updates will be issued for any new cases where a confirmation in a county has already been confirmed. A press release announcing a new case will only occur if HPAI is detected in a county other than Kent or Sussex counties.