Roomvu Teams Up With Real Estate Council on Marketing Solutions

Marketing platform expands services to CRS Designees and RRC members worldwide

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Roomvu, a leading real estate marketing platform, today announced it is joining the Residential Real Estate Council Solutions Center as a provider, bringing enhanced marketing solutions to Certified Residential Specialist Designees and RRC members across the globe.

Through this strategic collaboration in 2025, RRC members will gain custom access to roomvu's comprehensive suite of marketing tools designed to strengthen their market presence and drive business growth.

Roomvu delivers three key benefits to CRS Designees and RRC members: complimentary access to roomvu's premium marketing tool, enabling agents to differentiate themselves in competitive markets; a 2-month complimentary Social Startup Plan for new agents, providing essential tools to establish their digital presence; and exclusive monthly webinars featuring strategic insights and practical guidance on leveraging roomvu's marketing solutions.

"This collaboration marks a pivotal moment in roomvu's mission to empower real estate professionals," said CEO Sam Mehrbod. "By providing RRC members with customized marketing tools and expert guidance, we're helping them achieve sustainable growth in today's dynamic market."

"This strategic alliance with roomvu exemplifies our commitment to putting members at the heart of everything we do," said CEO Jeff Hornberger of the RRC. "By collaborating with innovative companies who share our service-driven approach, we're providing our members with the tools and resources they need to thrive in today's market. This relationship reflects our values of fostering innovation through collaboration while delivering transparent, practical solutions that help our community grow and succeed."

This collaboration enables seamless onboarding for CRS Designees and RRC members while extending comprehensive marketing solutions to brokerages within the RRC network. The roomvu services represent a significant step toward enhancing the marketing capabilities of real estate professionals worldwide.

About the Residential Real Estate Council

The Residential Real Estate Council is the leading education and networking organization for residential real estate agents. The CRS Designation, awarded by RRC, is the highest credential awarded to residential sales agents, managers and brokers.

About Roomvu

Roomvu is a comprehensive marketing platform serving over 130,000 real estate agents across North America. Recognized as one of the top 20 growing Canadian tech companies, roomvu continues to lead the industry with innovative solutions. The platform was selected for the National Association of REALTORS® Second Century Ventures' inaugural REACH Canada Portfolio, reinforcing its position as a key player in real estate technology.

The platform specializes in hyper-local video content, lead-generation tools and results-driven marketing strategies that establish agents as market leaders. Its tools empower agents to differentiate themselves in competitive markets, build visibility and drive consistent growth.

