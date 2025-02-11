Growing a Sustainable Future at The Royal Botanic Gardens, Hope in Kingston

The Royal Botanic Gardens, Hope (Hope Gardens)

In collaboration with Recycling Partners of Jamaica (RPJ), the Royal Botanic Gardens minimizes its ecological footprint by combating plastic pollution.

From our recycling program to energy-efficient technologies, we're proud of the steps we've taken. This certification reflects our dedication to preserving Jamaica’s natural beauty and biodiversity.” — Carla Myrie, Executive Director of the Nature Preservation Foundation

SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Royal Botanic Gardens, Hope (Hope Gardens) in Kingston, Jamaica has achieved its inaugural Green Globe certification. This prestigious certification verifies the historic Royal Botanic Gardens’ effective implementation of green practices and its contributions to protecting Jamaica’s rich biodiversity, while fostering sustainable practices across the community.Carla Myrie, Executive Director of the Nature Preservation Foundation, managers of the Royal Botanic Gardens, expressed her pride in receiving the certification, “We are thrilled to have been awarded the Green Globe certification, which serves as a testament to our ongoing commitment to sustainability and environmental conservation. From our plastic recycling program to the adoption of energy-efficient technologies, we are proud of the tangible steps we have taken to reduce our ecological footprint. This certification is a clear reflection of our dedication to preserving Jamaica’s natural beauty and biodiversity, and we are excited to continue advancing green practices in everything we do.”The Royal Botanic Gardens has made substantial progress in several key areas to earn this recognition. One of the standout projects is the Plastic Recycling Project, which was implemented in collaboration with Recycling Partners of Jamaica (RPJ) to reduce waste and protect the local environment, the Gardens focus on collecting plastic bottles throughout the estate, sorting them for collection by RPJ which manages an approved recycling process. During the recycling process, the bottles are then melted down and repurposed into new plastic products, reducing landfill waste and ensuring that plastic does not contaminate the local environment. This initiative highlights the Royal Botanic Gardens' commitment to working with stakeholders to minimize its ecological footprint by actively combating plastic pollution in the region.To save electricity, the Royal Botanic Gardens has upgraded from non-energy efficient incandescent bulbs to energy-efficient LED bulbs across the estate. This transition has led to a 50% reduction in energy consumption for lighting alone, creating a long-lasting impact on reducing the Royal Botanic Gardens’ carbon footprint.Further adding to its sustainable energy solutions, the Royal Botanic Gardens has installed inverter air conditioning units in its offices. These energy-efficient units are designed to use less energy while maintaining a comfortable environment. The inverter technology regulates the temperature more effectively, reducing overall energy consumption by up to 30% compared to traditional air conditioning units. This upgrade aligns with the Gardens' goal of improving energy efficiency and lowering greenhouse gas emissions.Remarkable strides have also been made in social responsibility and mental health initiatives. To aid patients from a nearby hospital recovering from mental health challenges, the Gardens provide guided tours. These tours offer patients an opportunity to reconnect with nature and benefit from the therapeutic effects of being in a peaceful, natural setting.Hope Gardens feature a Peace Garden, a space designed for conflict resolution and peacebuilding that has become a valuable resource in the community for resolving social issues.The Royal Botanic Gardens’ educational outreach has been a key aspect of its social responsibility and green efforts. Through social media platforms, information on the diverse range of plants and trees found within the estate is provided. It has created engaging and educational content to inform the public, especially the younger generation about Jamaica’s native flora, making the Royal Botanic Gardens an essential resource for environmental education.In addition to their social efforts, The Royal Botanic Gardens aims to give back to the local community by contributing to the local environment through its sustainable waste management practices. One of the most notable efforts is the production of compost for commercial sale.In further efforts to support the local environment, the Gardens has made notable efforts to promote Jamaica’s plant biodiversity. It has implemented a plant conservation project focused on the propagation of endemic plant species that are at risk of extinction. The project is executed in partnership with the Institute of Jamaica, the National Environment and Planning Agency, and other stakeholders to conserve Jamaica’s plant diversity and educate the public on the importance of preserving native species. One of the key initiatives is the establishment of a Medicinal Garden to highlight plants that have medicinal purposes in Jamaica and other parts of the world.The Royal Botanic Gardens, Hope continues to lead the way in sustainable practices, biodiversity conservation, and environmental education. With its dedication to creating a better future for Jamaica’s flora and fauna, the Gardens is poised to remain a vital resource for both the community and the environment.About The Royal Botanic Gardens, HopeThe Royal Botanic Gardens, Hope (Hope Gardens) is located in Kingston, Jamaica, on a 230-acre estate that is home to both a botanic garden and a zoo. Managed by the Nature Preservation Foundation, the Royal Botanic Gardens serve as a center for plant conservation, research, and environmental education. The Royal Botanic Gardens is dedicated to preserving Jamaica's biodiversity while providing accessible green spaces for the community to enjoy and learn from. For more information about Hope Gardens and its sustainability initiatives, please visit hrbg.org.jmAbout Green Globe CertificationGreen Globe Certification is the worldwide sustainability system based on internationally accepted criteria for sustainable operation and management of travel and tourism businesses. Operating under a worldwide license, Green Globe Certification is based in California, USA and is represented in over 83 countries. Green Globe is an Affiliate Member of the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO). For information, please visit www. greenglobe.com For more information, please contact:Carla MyrieExecutive DirectorNature Preservation FoundationHope Estate, 227 Old Hope RoadKingston 6Jamaica, W.I.Tel: (876) 927-1257Mobile: (876) 822-0212executiveoffice.hopegardens@gmail.comhrbg.org.jm

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.