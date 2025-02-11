AristotleK12 Wins Tech & Learning Awards of Excellence: Best of 2024

AristotleK12 was recognized for its innovation, usability, and effectiveness in student technology management.

MINNEAPOLIS , MN, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- AristotleK12 , developed and distributed by Sergeant Laboratories, has been named a winner of the Tech & Learning Awards of Excellence: Best of 2024. AristotleK12 is an all-in-one EdTech solution designed to simplify student technology management. This prestigious recognition highlights AristotleK12’s commitment to innovation, usability, and impact in the education technology sector.The Best of 2024 Awards celebrate educational technology products from the previous year that have excelled in supporting teachers, students, and education professionals. Judged by a panel of industry experts, winning an Award of Excellence is more than just acknowledgment from Tech & Learning’s editors; it’s a showcase of which products are truly going above and beyond to contribute to the education sector.The Tech & Learning editorial team shared, “The awards brought a huge number of high-quality entries. Our panel of industry experts judged the winning products to be those that were most impactful in helping schools improve teaching and learning throughout 2024. Every winner should be really proud of their accomplishments - a well-deserved congratulations from the entire awards team.”“We are incredibly honored and grateful to receive this recognition. We want to thank the judges who volunteered their time, and we also want to extend our sincere thanks to our customers for their trust and support—your feedback and partnership inspire us to continue improving and innovating,” said Eric Anderholm, Chief Executive Officer. “Now, we look ahead to what is next and continue our mission to provide educators with the support they need to create efficient and engaging learning environments.”For more information about AristotleK12 and how it is transforming student technology management, visit sgtlabs.com . More information can be found on the Tech & Learning website , in the regular newsletter, and other promotional channels from the publication in the coming weeks.About Sergeant LaboratoriesSergeant Laboratories continuously develops advanced technologies to address the needs of tomorrow, enabling organizations to effectively adapt to the ever-changing technological landscape. With two products, AristotleK12, a student technology management solution, and AristotleInsight, a cybersecurity solution providing organizational visibility from the inside out, Sergeant Laboratories provides proven solutions for any organization. To learn more, visit sgtlabs.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.