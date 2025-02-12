School of Rock Kicks Off 2025 with Four Franchise Awards

Leader in Performance Based Music Education Earns Prestigious Honors for Excellence in Franchising

These awards highlight the incredible work of our supportive development team, dedicated franchisees, passionate instructors, and amazing students in communities worldwide.” — Stacey Ryan, President of School of Rock

CANTON, MA, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- School of Rock , the global leader in performance-based music education, has solidified its position as one of the most successful franchises in the world by earning four distinguished accolades in 2025.The brand was recognized with a Top Franchise Award by Franchise Business Review, ranking in the Top 200 Franchises for 2025 based on outstanding franchisee satisfaction. It also earned the title of #1 Children’s Enrichment Franchise in Entrepreneur’s 46th Annual Franchise 500, marking its fifth consecutive year at the top. In addition, School of Rock was named Best Children’s Services & Education Franchise at the Global Franchise Awards 2025. Finally, Paulo Portela, CEO of School of Rock Brasil & Iberia Region, was honored as a Franchisee of the Year from the International Franchise Association (IFA) for his excellence in business leadership and community impact. These honors reflect School of Rock’s unwavering commitment to franchisee success, innovation, and excellence in children’s enrichment and education.“Being recognized on the global stage reaffirms the power of our mission, the strength of our franchisee support, and the scalability of our franchise model,” said Stacey Ryan, President of School of Rock. “These awards highlight the incredible work of our supportive development team, dedicated franchisees, passionate instructors, and amazing students in communities worldwide.”Franchise Business Review: Top Franchise AwardThe Franchise Business Review Top Franchise Award is based exclusively on feedback from franchise owners, highlighting the value of School of Rock’s robust training, operational support, and financial opportunities. Franchise Business Review’s survey of over 34,000 franchise owners from 350 brands revealed School of Rock’s exceptional performance in key areas, including franchisee-franchisor relations, leadership, and overall satisfaction.“Franchisee satisfaction continues to be the leading indicator of franchise performance and system health, and we are pleased to report that owner satisfaction among the 2025 Franchisee Satisfaction Award winners averages 30% higher than other franchise brands,” said Michelle Rowan, President and COO of Franchise Business Review.Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500: #1 Children’s Enrichment FranchiseSchool of Rock has once again claimed the #1 position in the Children’s Enrichment category in Entrepreneur’s prestigious 2025 Franchise 500. This marks the fifth consecutive year the brand has achieved this top ranking and the 15th consecutive year it has been recognized on the 500 list. The recognition secures School of Rock as a 2025 Consecutive Club member and affirms its continued leadership and innovation in the franchise industry.“The Franchise 500 is more than a list. It’s really a collection of life-changing opportunities, featuring strong and resilient brands that future franchisees will be proud to be a part of,” says Jason Feifer, editor-in-chief of Entrepreneur magazine. “This year’s honorees represent the bold ideas, operational excellence, and adaptability that make franchising a cornerstone of entrepreneurial success.”Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500evaluates franchises based on unit growth, financial strength, stability, and brand power—metrics where School of Rock consistently excels.Global Franchise Awards: International ExcellenceAt the Global Franchise Awards 2025, School of Rock was named Best Children’s Services & Education Franchise, cementing its reputation as a global leader in music education. The awards recognize brands that demonstrate exceptional innovation, performance, and impact within their industries. School of Rock stood out for its international growth and the success of its proprietary, performance-based curriculum.IFA Franchisee of the Year Award: Paulo Portela, School of Rock Brasil & Iberia RegionPaulo Portela, CEO of School of Rock Brasil & Iberia Region, was named a Franchisee of the Year at the 65th International Franchise Association (IFA) Annual Convention in Las Vegas. This honor recognizes Paulo among a list of fellow franchisees’ who show extraordinary achievements in business leadership, community service, and creating opportunities for aspiring entrepreneurs.Under Paulo’s leadership, Brazil’s School of Rock network has grown to over 43 operational schools, with 21 more in development. In 2020, Paulo expanded the brand’s reach into Spain and Portugal, opening five schools with plans for 23 additional locations. His groundbreaking partnership with Rock in Rio Lisboa created life-changing performance opportunities for students worldwide, embodying School of Rock’s mission to inspire through music.“Paulo is an exemplary franchisee who embodies the entrepreneurial spirit, dedication, and community engagement that is central to School of Rock,” said Stacey Ryan, President of School of Rock. "His journey with us began in 2012 as a single-unit franchisee, but his vision and leadership quickly propelled School of Rock’s growth in Brazil, expanding our presence to over 50 schools. Not one to rest on his achievements, Paulo took his passion for music education even further by acquiring the master franchise rights for Spain and Portugal in 2020, bringing the School of Rock experience to even more aspiring musicians. Paulo is a true champion of our brand, and his vision and leadership continue to inspire us and drive School of Rock’s global success."In just 25 years, School of Rock has grown from a single location in Philadelphia to a worldwide brand with nearly 400 franchise locations across 23 countries. School of Rock's one-of-a-kind business model combines music education with real-world performance experiences, transforming the lives of students and creating profitable opportunities for franchisees. The brand’s innovative approach, comprehensive franchisee support, and proven success make it a top choice for aspiring entrepreneurs.To learn more about School of Rock franchise opportunities, visit schoolofrock.com/franchising # # #About School of RockSchool of Rock helps aspiring musicians master skills, unleash creativity and develop tools they need to thrive in life. Founded as a single school in Philadelphia, Pa., in 1998, School of Rock has become a rapidly growing international franchise with over 500 schools open and in development across 19 global markets. Since 2009, School of Rock has grown its student count from 4,000 to over 67,000. School of Rock offers a wide variety of music lessons, including guitar lessons, singing lessons and piano lessons. The company also sells musical instruments and music gear through its GearSelect program.School of Rock is proud to support Music Will (formerly Little Kids Rock), the National Museum of African American Music (NMAAM) and the Society for the Prevention of Teen Suicide (SPTS). School of Rock was awarded US Patent 10,891,872 in 2021 for its innovative music education method. School of Rock also has garnered the following industry awards: International Franchise Associations 2024 Franchisees of the Year; 2024 and 2023 Entrepreneur Magazine’s Franchise 500 Top Children’s Music Enrichment Brand; 2023 Global Franchise Grand Champion; 2023, 2022 and 2021 Global Franchise’s Awards Best Children’s Service and Education Franchise; 2024 Global Franchise Highly Commended Best Children’s Service and Education Franchise Recognition; Franchise Business Review’s 2024 and 2023 Top 200 Franchises and Culture 200 list; 2021 Franchise Innovation Award for Most Innovative Use of Customer-Facing Digital Tools; 2020 Entrepreneur Magazine’s Top 200 Franchise and the #1 Child Enrichment Franchise; and 2018 Forbes #2 Best Franchise Medium-Level Investment Award and the #1 Music Franchise in America.Follow School of Rock on Facebook at www.facebook.com/SchoolofRockUSA and on Twitter at www.twitter.com/SchoolofRockUSA

