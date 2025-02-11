MDC stocks winter trout lakes for February Catch-and-Keep season

St. LOUIS, Mo.—St. Louis area trout anglers will have much better shot at hooking a rainbow for the Catch-and-Keep portion of winter trout season, thanks to a recent stocking by the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC).

Significant flood damage occurred to MDC fish hatcheries because of heavy rains during November 2024, which disrupted their normal operations. According to the National Park Service, the upper Current River reached historic flood levels on Nov. 5, 2024, due to this unusually intense rainfall event.

This required MDC to place all trout stockings on hold until crews could assess and repair damage and return the facilities to normal operations.

The good news for St. Louis region trout chasers is that MDC was able to resume trout stocking operations in regional lakes within the Winter Trout Program. Due to availability because of flood impacts, stocking will occur below rates stocked in previous years. However, there are still plenty of trout to catch for the remainder of Catch-and-Keep season.

The month of February begins Catch-and-Keep trout fishing season at MDC winter trout fishing lakes. It’s an ideal opportunity to acquire delicious, fresh, and locally-sourced fish for the dinner table.

MDC normally stocks rainbow trout each November through January in 12 St. Louis City and County Lakes and Union City Lake in Franklin County, along with five lakes in the August A. Busch Memorial Conservation Area in St. Charles.

Between Nov. 1 and Jan. 31, some lakes are catch-and-release only, and some are catch-and-keep. However, beginning Feb. 1, trout may be taken from all winter trout lakes. Rainbow trout are not native to the area but in winter the water is cold enough to support them. MDC’s winter trout program provides anglers a chance to enjoy a hard-fighting fish close to home. Trout anglers can feel free to use natural or prepared baits as well when keeping the fish.

Anglers should consult the St. Louis Area Winter Trout Program brochure for details, possession limits and bait restrictions, which is available at https://short.mdc.mo.gov/Zd5, or check regulations posted at the lakes. All trout anglers between age 16 and 64 must have a valid Missouri fishing permit to participate. Anglers wishing to catch and keep trout must also possess a trout permit.

Area lakes stocked with winter trout include:

Carondelet Park Boathouse Lake in St. Louis

January-Wabash Lake in Ferguson

Koeneman Park Lake in Jennings

O’Fallon Park Lake in St. Louis

Suson Park’s Island Lake and Carp Lake

Tilles Park Lake in St. Louis County

Union City Lake in Union, Franklin County

Walker Lake in Kirkwood

Vlasis Park Lake in Ballwin

August A. Busch Memorial Conservation Area lakes 3, 7, 21, 22, and 23

Anglers are encouraged to call the hotline at 636-300-9651 to get the latest stocking information.

For more information about fishing in Missouri, go to https://huntfish.mdc.mo.gov/fishing.