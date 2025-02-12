Commissioner George Mentz Appointed Judge for ABA American Bar Association - Mentz is a Former White House Commissioner

Mentz Serves As Judge Mentz Law Firm

Commissioner George Mentz Appointed and Serves as Judge for 2024-2025 ABA Mediation Competition - Mentz is a Former White House Trump Commissioner

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hon. George Mentz , a distinguished international lawyer and educator, has been invited by the American Bar Association (ABA) and is serving as a judge for the 2024-2025 Mediation Competition. Mentz is a CEO, government commissioner, chancellor, and award-winning author who served the White House in a federal government commissioner position after receiving background check clearances. Mentz is also a graduate law professor at Texas A&M Law School, which is ranked #26 nationally.Commissioner George Mentz is a respected member of the international legal community and has served The White House under President Donald Trump. Mentz has a wealth of experience in law, banking, finance, education, and teaching, as well as being an award-winning author with over 100 books and audio books and he has published more than 50 published research articles in economics and law in 2024 alone.Comm’r Mentz is honored to contribute his expertise by mentoring and evaluating some of the brightest law students from across the country. These competitions serve as a vital platform for law students to hone their mediation and debate skills and receive critical feedback from seasoned professionals like Mentz, who have dedicated their careers to both the practice of law and the development of the next generation of legal experts. Mentz, who holds multiple advanced degrees, including a JD, MBA, and CILS International Law Specialization, is recognized not only for his legal expertise but also for his leadership in education and professional accreditation standards. The involvement of Professor Mentz in the ABA competition highlights his commitment to giving back to the legal community and supporting the development of future legal professionals. “I am excited to contribute to help guide graduate students in cases involving international law, trademarks, copyrights, and IP issues, as it is an area that I have litigated and engaged in dispute resolution on multiple occasions over the years,” said Mentz.Counselor Mentz also serves as Chancellor and CLO (Chief Legal Officer) for a major international body involving international law, canon law, and service as a goodwill ambassador for the international body. As a Civil Service Commissioner, Mentz serves as a judge on disciplinary legal and HR appeals from over 1,400 uniformed officers, much like a military appeals court. As a White House Commissioner for education, Mentz was also a judge with purview over several U.S. states and presided over the selection of U.S. Government Presidential Gold Medal recipients each year.Mentz has served on the Advisory and Boards of the Global Finance Forum in Switzerland, the World e-Commerce Forum in the UK, and the boards of various business and law societies, including- Loyola University Board, University of Colorado Business School Advisory Boards, The TRE Board, and many other training and educational boards.Recently, Mentz was awarded the Hon. Colonel Commission in 2024, the highest civilian government award from the KY Commonwealth, for his work in law, charity, and education, which also carries the government status of “Honorable.” Formerly, Mentz served as an Economic Advisor for Donald Trump prior to the President’s major victory in the national election. Mentz also served for many years on the advisory boards of the U.S. Military Educators Association and has been in government office from 2019 to the present. In 2024, Mentz was honored & named part of the leadership of the Phi Delta Phi (ΦΔΦ) International Legal Society and made an officer of The Council for Business Teaching and Research of the National Business Education Association, and was made a voting member of the standards committee of the ASTM American Society for Testing and Materials, and added to the advisory Board of the QAHE International Association for Quality Assurance. Mentz is a licensed counselor of law in both state and federal courts USA, a Notary Public, and has passed several FINRA/NASD brokerage and investment advisor law exams and formerly served ICE Institute for Credential Excellence leadership education committee. International Lawyer George Mentz has engaged legal and educational business, worked and traveled in 40+ nations over the last 25 years building relationships and international contracts in 30+ countries. See www.GMentz.com For more information about the 2024-2025 ABA Regional Mediation Competition and to register, visit the official ABA website.About Hon. George Mentz:Commissioner George Mentz is a globally recognized international lawyer, education executive, and thought leader who has worked for several presidents and served as a White House Commissioner. Mentz is one of the few to have authored over 100 books and audiobooks before AI was available, in areas including law, business, ethics, philosophy, success, and spirituality. Comm’r Mentz has made significant contributions to legal and financial education, including serving as a graduate law professor at Texas A&M Law School, a top law school. Commissioner Mentz holds a Doctor of Jurisprudence in civil and international law, an MBA in business and financial services, and a doctorate in spiritual studies.George Mentz is the first in the U.S. to be recognized with awards as one of the top 50 influencers and thought leaders in the fields of wealth management, HR, finance, sustainability, and project management. His expertise and innovative contributions have made a significant impact on global economic strategies and policies. Comm’r George Mentz was appointed by President Donald Trump to the White House Commission on Presidential Scholars and continues to serve on several boards, commissions, and leadership roles. Mentz is also the Seigneur of the ancient noble Fief de Thomas Blondel of Normandy, was recognized with an Order of Merit and noble title as a Datuk Seri in South Asia by a King/Raj in 2024, and serves as the Chancellor of the Worldwide Anglican Orthodox Church (African Orthodox). In recent years, Comm’r Mentz has worked diligently to facilitate over $100 million in charitable donations and scholarships to those in need including veterans, minorities, peace officers, teachers, and internationally.Contact:George Mentz Esq.Email: info@georgementz.comWebsite: www.georgementz.com

