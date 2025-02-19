OOSB & OOQB – A New Way to Leverage with Dual Exposure

Volatility Shares

Ideal for Investors Seeking Exposure to Bitcoin Price Movements without Sacrificing Their Core Portfolio

Volatility Shares (NASDAQ:OOSB, OOQB)

PALM BEACH GARDENS, FL, UNITED STATES, February 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Today, the One+One™ S&P 500 and Bitcoin ETF (Ticker: OOSB) and the One+One™ Nasdaq-100and Bitcoin ETF (Ticker: OOQB) will be live and trading on all major brokerage platforms.Volatility Shares’ new line of One+One ETFs offer a capital efficient form of leverage by providing 100% exposure to two separate asset classes. OOSB offers 100% exposure to the S&P 500 and 100% exposure to Bitcoin. OOQB offers 100% exposure to the Nasdaq-100 and 100% exposure to Bitcoin.Think of these new leveraged ETFs as unique funds that double your market exposure for every dollar you invest, but in a very specific way:For example, when you invest $1 in OOSB, it's like getting two $1 bills to invest simultaneously:• The first $1 goes to work tracking the S&P 500 index• The second $1 provides exposure to Bitcoin futuresOOSB and OOQB ETFs are ideal for sophisticated investors who seek exposure to Bitcoin price movements without sacrificing their core portfolio. If you’ve been on the fence about including Bitcoin in your portfolio, these One+One ETFs may be the capital efficient vehicles you’ve been missing!About Volatility SharesVolatility Shares is a leader in the development of innovative leveraged ETFs with more than $5bn in AUM as of 12/05/2024. Volatility Shares is a Registered Investment Adviser registered with the SEC and a Commodity Pool Operator (CPO) registered with the NFA.Visit our website to learn more: www.volatilityshares.com DisclosurePast performance is not necessarily indicative of future results.The Funds do not invest directly in Bitcoin.An investor should consider the investment objectives, risks, and charges and expenses of the Funds carefully before investing. A prospectus or summary prospectus which contains this and other information about the Funds may be obtained by calling 866-261-0273. Read it carefully before investing.The Nasdaq-100includes 100 of the largest domestic and international non-financial companies listed on the Nasdaq Stock Market based on market capitalization. The Nasdaq-100is a modified market capitalization-weighted index, which is a hybrid between equal weighting and conventional capitalization weighting, with significant exposure to large capitalization companies. The Nasdaq-100reconstitutes annually in December and is rebalanced on a quarterly basis in March, June, September and December. The Nasdaq-100has significant exposure to companies in the information technology sector.If for any reason the Fund is unable to rebalance all or a portion of its portfolio, or if all or a portion of the portfolio is rebalanced incorrectly, the Fund’s investment exposure may not be consistent with the Fund’s Target Exposures.Investing involves risk; Principal loss is possible.The value of an investment in the Funds could decline significantly and without warning, including to zero. You should be prepared to lose your entire investment within a single day. The Shares will change in value, and you could lose money by investing in the Funds. The Funds may not achieve their investment objectives.Aggressive Investment Risk. Bitcoin Futures Contracts are relatively new investments. They are subject to unique and substantial risks, and historically, have been subject to significant price volatility. Bitcoin Futures Contracts Risk. In addition to the risks of futures contracts generally, the market for Bitcoin Futures Contracts has additional unique risks. Liquidity Risk. The market for the Futures Contracts may be subject to periods of illiquidity. During such times it may be difficult or impossible to buy or sell a position at the desired price. Volatility Risk. Volatility is the characteristic of a security or other asset, an index or a market to fluctuate significantly in price within a short time period. Concentration Risk. The Fund will not concentrate its investment in any industry or group of related industries, except that the Fund will have the economic exposure that is concentrated to the extent the S&P 500 is concentrated in any such industries and to Bitcoin. Leverage Risk. The Fund seeks to achieve and maintain the exposure to the 100% returns of the S&P 500 plus 100% returns of Bitcoin by using leverage inherent in futures contracts. New Fund Risk. As of the date of this prospectus, the Fund has no operating history and currently has fewer assets than larger funds. Non-Diversification Risk. The Fund is classified as a “non-diversified company” under the 1940 Act. Futures Contracts Risk. Risks of futures contracts include: (i) an imperfect correlation between the value of the futures contract and the underlying asset; (ii) possible lack of a liquid secondary market; (iii) the inability to close a futures contract when desired; (iv) losses caused by unanticipated market movements, which may be unlimited; (v) an obligation for the Funds to make daily cash payments to maintain its required margin, particularly at times when the Funds may have insufficient cash; and (vi) unfavorable execution prices from rapid selling. Derivatives Risk. In addition to Futures Contracts, the Fund may obtain its sought-after exposure through swap agreements or option contracts, each of which are derivative instruments.Investing in derivatives may be considered aggressive and may expose the Fund to risks different from, or possibly greater than, the risks associated with investing directly in the reference asset(s) underlying the derivative.Shares are not FDIC insured, may lose value, and have no bank guarantee.All supporting documentation will be provided upon request.Distributor: Foreside Fund Services, LLC is the distributor of the OOSB & OOQB ETFs.

