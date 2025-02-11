Southbound I-17 closed this weekend (Feb. 14-17) in north Phoenix

PHOENIX – Southbound Interstate 17 is scheduled to be closed near Loop 303 in north Phoenix this weekend for pavement and bridge improvements, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

Drivers should allow extra travel time and consider adjusting travel schedules while the following closure is in place:

Southbound I-17 closed between Loop 303 and Happy Valley Road from 10 p.m. Friday, Feb. 14, to 5 a.m. Monday, Feb. 17. Southbound I-17 on-ramps at SR 74/Carefree Highway and Dove Valley Road closed . Primary Detour : Southbound I-17 traffic will detour on westbound Loop 303 to southbound Lake Pleasant Parkway and eastbound Happy Valley Road. Note : To limit delays for you and others, use the primary detour, even if a navigation app suggests another route. Avoid using streets east of I-17 that are not designed to handle freeway traffic. Some street closures will be in place (local traffic only). Also Consider : Traffic is usually lighter during early morning or later at night.

The much-needed project to improve the pavement along I-17 between Happy Valley Road and State Route 74 has removed the old, worn top layer of asphalt pavement, and the concrete pavement beneath it has undergone a treatment known as diamond grinding. The current schedule calls for two additional weekend closures:

Northbound I-17 closed between Happy Valley Road and Loop 303 from 10 p.m. Friday, Feb. 21, to 5 a.m. Monday, Feb. 24.

Southbound I-17 closed between SR 74/Carefree Highway and Loop 303 from 10 p.m. Friday, Feb. 28, to 5 a.m. Monday, March 3.

The closure schedule is subject to change due to inclement weather or other factors. The improvement work already has created a safer, smoother and longer lasting surface along 6 miles of I-17 north of Happy Valley Road. Work on the project started in May 2024.

Real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at az511.gov, the AZ511 app (download for Apple or Android devices) or by calling 511.