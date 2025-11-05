SR 288 closures scheduled Nov. 12-13 to repair storm damage

GLOBE – The Arizona Department of Transportation has scheduled daytime closures on a section of State Route 288 north of Roosevelt Lake for Wednesday, Nov. 12, and Thursday, Nov. 13, to repair damage from recent storms.

The closures are scheduled from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Nov. 12 and Nov. 13 on SR 288 between mileposts 271-276. The closure begins about 12 miles north of the intersection with SR 188.

The closures are required so crews can excavate a section of roadway at milepost 273.8 to replace a culvert damaged by October storms. The damage occurred in the area of the Billy Fire burn scar.

During the closure, drivers intending to reach the community of Young from SR 188 can take SR 188 west to SR 87, travel north through Payson to SR 260, then travel east until turning south onto Young Road at milepost 284.7. The 120-mile-long detour is expected to add about 2.5 hours for trips between SR 188 and Young.

The construction schedule is subject to change based on weather and other unforeseen factors.