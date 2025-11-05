ADOT completes widening on SR 69 in Prescott

PRESCOTT – The Arizona Department of Transportation has completed a $9.8 million project that increases the capacity of State Route 69 in Prescott by widening one mile of the highway.

The project, which ADOT constructed in partnership with the Central Yavapai Metropolitan Planning Organization, added a third travel lane in each direction and enhanced safety with a raised center median between Prescott Lakes Parkway and Frontier Village (mileposts 294-295).

The project included extending the raised center median between Yavpe Connector and Heather Heights near the junction with SR 89.

This project, which began in July 2024, also:

constructed curbs and gutters;

installed new pipe culverts and storm drains;

removed and install a traffic signal; and

installed signage and striping.

For more information, please visit azdot.gov/SR69widening.