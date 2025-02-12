UnifyCloud Launches CloudAtlas AI Optimize to Balance AI Innovation with Cost Efficiency

CloudAtlas AI Optimize for fiscally responsible AI innovation

UnifyCloud launches CloudAtlas AI Optimize to enable enterprises to drive AI-enabled innovation while maintaining fiscal responsibility.

With CloudAtlas AI Optimize, organizations can focus on AI innovation while maintaining a clear view of costs, creating the conditions for responsible and impactful AI solutions.” — Vivek Bhatnagar, CTO and Co-Founder of UnifyCloud

REDMOND, WA, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- UnifyCloud , a leader in cloud migration and digital transformation solutions, has announced the new CloudAtlas AI Optimize update to its platform. This innovation enables customers and partners to monitor, manage, and optimize AI-related expenses while fostering responsible AI innovation.The update strengthens CloudAtlas’s position as a leading comprehensive AI platform by integrating real-time cost insights with the platform’s cloud modernization and AI application innovation and responsible AI features. Organizations of all sizes can now align AI investments with their goals and budgets to maintain efficiency without sacrificing performance.With the rapid adoption of AI technologies, managing associated costs has become a critical challenge for enterprises. CloudAtlas has long been a trusted platform for simplifying cloud migration, compliance, and governance, and the new CloudAtlas AI Optimize module meets this demand by equipping leaders with tools to track and control AI expenditures, optimize resource allocation for AI workloads, identify cost-saving opportunities without impacting functionality, and ensure AI projects maintain alignment with organizational priorities.With these capabilities, CloudAtlas offers a powerful resource to navigate the financial complexities of AI, making it an indispensable asset for partners and customers working to build responsible, cost-effective AI solutions.“At UnifyCloud, we understand the unique challenges organizations face in balancing innovation with fiscal responsibility,” said Vivek Bhatnagar, co-founder and Chief Technology Officer of UnifyCloud. “CloudAtlas AI Optimize builds on our mission to simplify digital transformation. Now, organizations can focus on AI innovation while maintaining a clear view of costs, creating the conditions for responsible and impactful AI solutions.”The CloudAtlas platform is designed to be accessible and adaptable for organizations of all sizes, enabling enterprises and partners alike to seize the full potential of AI innovation without compromising on cost management.About UnifyCloudUnifyCloud, a leader in automated cloud and AI transformation solutions, is committed to helping organizations achieve successful cloud migrations, seamless modernization, effective AI integration, and agile digital transformation strategies. Through its innovative CloudAtlas platform, UnifyCloud simplifies cloud adoption by offering a powerful end-to-end platform for migration planning, cost management, and AI integration, enabling businesses to navigate their cloud journeys with clarity, confidence, and speed, ensuring security and compliance throughout the process.A Microsoft Solutions Partner in the areas of Infrastructure, Digital & App Innovation and Data & AI, the company has been recognized as a Microsoft Partner of the Year honoree for five consecutive years:• 2024 Microsoft Worldwide Modernizing Applications Partner of the Year Award finalist• 2024 Microsoft Americas Region ISV Innovation Partner of the Year Award finalist• 2023 Microsoft Worldwide Modernizing Applications Partner of the Year Award finalist• 2023 Microsoft APAC Region Partner of the Year finalist nominee - Independent Solutions Vendor (ISV)• 2023 Microsoft Asia Pacific Region Partner of the Year finalist nominee - Digital and App Innovation (Azure)• 2023 Microsoft Asia Pacific Region Partner of the Year finalist nominee - Infrastructure (Azure)• 2023 Microsoft Asia Pacific Region Partner of the Year finalist nominee - Social Impact• 2022 Microsoft Worldwide Migration to Azure Partner of the Year Award finalist• 2021 Microsoft Worldwide Modernizing Applications Partner of the Year Award finalist• 2020 Microsoft Worldwide Solution Assessment Partner of the Year Award winner

