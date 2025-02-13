New York Family Law Attorney Ivan Alter Featured On The Respectful Divorce Podcast

This will be the 4th annual Divorce With Respect Week®

Divorce With Respect Week® is March 3-9, 2025, and is a nationwide effort to educate divorcing couples about different options for divorce.

You're not turning over the rest of your life and these important decisions to someone who doesn't know you” — Ivan Alter

NY, UNITED STATES, February 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- New York Family Law attorney Ivan Alter was recently a guest on The Respectful Divorce podcast discussing the no-court Collaborative Divorce process and the Divorce With Respect Weekinitiative. The Respectful Divorce Podcast is hosted by Tim Crouch and highlights divorce professionals discussing the different options people have for divorce.“I didn't start doing divorce work again until I heard about mediation and collaborative divorce as out of court processes to help people get divorced,” said Ivan Alter. “Collaborative divorce comes without all the negative things that I found when I was going to court to resolve divorce issues.”Divorce With Respect Weekis March 3-9, 2025, and is a nationwide effort to educate divorcing couples about different options for divorce like the Collaborative Divorce process. Collaborative Divorce guides couples in working together to divorce with dignity and respect.“The clients make all the decisions which I think is one of the greatest strengths of the process. You're not turning over the rest of your life and these important decisions to someone who doesn't know you.” said Ivan Alter. “Part of the process includes having neutral divorce professionals such as divorce coaches and financial professionals, who don't have an agenda or any allegiance to one person. These professionals reinforces the idea that everyone is working together towards one common goal,”Ivan Alter received his J.D. in 1993 from the Brooklyn Law School. He started practicing family law in New York where he gained over a decade of experience before discovering mediation and Collaborative Divorce. Alter offers support, compassion, and direction to families facing divorce. Families in New York can learn more about Ivan Alter at https://www.ivanalter.com/about-me/ To listen to this episode of The Respectful Divorce Podcast, go to https://soundcloud.com/user-213395964/ivan-alter-divorce-with-respect-week-2025 During Divorce With Respect WeekCollaborative Divorce professionals in New York and across the nation will offer 30 minute consultations for free. If interested in speaking with a divorce attorney, divorce financial professional, divorce coach or mental health professional go to www.divorcewithrespectweek.com

