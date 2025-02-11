NEW ROCK & ROLL MEMOIR 'THE UNDISCOVERED SHOWMAN' SHINES SPOTLIGHT ON THE STORY OF JERSEY’S ALMOST-FAMOUS FRONTMAN

Available now for pre-order New Jersey rock legend and author, Wayne Olivieri

~The Book Chronicles the Brutal Music Industry Journey of Local New Jersey Rock Legend Which Lands on Amazon Hot New Releases List~

ASBURY PARK, NJ, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- For every rock star who makes it big, thousands of talented musicians chase the same dream.In his compelling new memoir, "The Undiscovered Showman: A True Story of Being Almost Famous," veteran musician and songwriter Wayne Olivieri, one of the legends of the New Jersey music scene, weaves a cautionary tale filled with the requisite sex, drugs, and rock and roll but also a never-give-up spirit that's 100% American-made grit and tenacity.The subject of “The Undiscovered Showman” (published by Headline Books and available now for pre-order ), tells the story of the journeyman rocker, always the bridesmaid but never the bride, who toils along in the rock and roll trenches in the shadow of Jersey legends Southside Johnny, Bruce Springsteen, and his close friend of many years Jon Bon Jovi. Music fans love him, and other musicians idolize him. Still, major stardom proves more elusive to Olivieri than finding an empty parking spot at the Jersey Shore on a summer weekend.Rising to the “A” list of Garden State musicians who've played the circuit from Asbury Park to Atlantic City, Wayne had the talent, the drive, and the connections - but sometimes, even having all the right ingredients doesn't guarantee you'll make it to the top of the Billboard charts. Still, just as New Jerseyans know the best-hidden diners and back roads that tourists never find, Olivieri found his own path to success in the music industry, even if it wasn't the one he originally imagined.In "The Undiscovered Showman," Oliveri gives readers a backstage pass to his four-decade journey careening through the music industry and offers an unvarnished look at the realities of the music business—from the highs of performing for thousands to the lows of broken promises and near-misses with fame.The memoir chronicles Olivieri's journey from his middle-class upbringing in North Plainfield, N.J., through thousands of gigs, hundreds of recorded songs, and countless brushes with stardom. His story serves as both a cautionary tale and an inspiration for anyone pursuing their dreams in the entertainment industry.Olivieri's stories in "The Undiscovered Showman” are as much a part of authentic Jersey culture as Taylor Ham vs. Pork Roll debates, the Turnpike's jughandles, or that first view of the Atlantic City skyline from the Expressway. Like these institutions, Oliveri and his bands represent the real New Jersey—not the one outsider's joke about, but the one locals fiercely defend and proudly call home.Praise for Wayne Oliveri, author of “The Undiscovered Showman”"Wayne is a great songwriter and one of the best frontmen I've seen in a long time. When he's on stage, he doesn't let you NOT pay attention.” Eddie Brigati, founding member of The Rascals, Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and Songwriters Hall of Fame inductee"Wayne Olivieri is one of the best rock & roll/pop singers and writers I know. I can't wait to read his book and find out some things I didn't know - as long as he protects the innocent! I'm sure it'll be entertaining." Joe Cerisano, founding member of Trans Siberian Orchestra"There is an often-used phrase in entertainment: “He's the hardest working man in show business." One of the few people who deserve that title is Wayne…he's creative, talented, and relentless in pursuing great music and entertaining the masses." Dennis Malloy, "Dennis & Judi Show" on NJ 101.5 Radio."Wayne Olivieri has been a vital part of the Asbury Park music scene for longer than I've been writing about it. Live, he's an exciting and passionate performer. In the studio, he's a fabulous singer-songwriter. New Jersey is proud to call him our own." Veteran Asbury Park music journalist Bob Makin"This isn't just another book about making it big; we’ve read those too many times before. ‘The Undiscovered Showman is different. It's about persistence, passion, and the reality that success in the music industry isn't always measured by platinum records. Wayne's story will resonate with anyone who's ever had a dream they refused to give up on." Burke Allen National V.P. National Conference of Personal Managers, the nation's premier trade association for entertainment, music, and talent managersAbout Wayne Olivieri:Wayne Olivieri is a musician, songwriter, and performer with over 40 years of experience in the music industry. As the frontman of The NEW Bardots, Wayne has performed at thousands of shows and recorded hundreds of songs throughout his career. Music has taken him across the globe, performing in venues from New Jersey to London, Germany, and Belgium.Like thousands of other children of the sixties, from the moment he saw the Beatles on the Ed Sullivan Show, Wayne Olivieri knew he wanted to devote his life to rock and roll. Starting in the Saint Mary's Boys Choir in Plain Field, New Jersey, Wayne learned to sing and began performing in bands in the 7th grade. By 17, he was performing full-time with the band Rockids in legendary New York City clubs like CBGB's and Max's Kansas City, sharing stages with the Ramones, the Talking Heads, and Blondie.Wayne continued performing along the East Coast with the Rockids before relocating to Asbury Park, NJ, and playing venues like the Stone Pony. There, he met Jon Bon Jovi, whom he remained close to for nearly two decades. Wayne became a regular at the Stone Pony, sharing stages with David Johansson, Huey Lewis, Billy Idol, and Bruce Springsteen.Wayne’s 2017 solo LP "Eclectic Mind," featuring the hit "Music Man," reached the top 20 on national radio airplay charts. In 2019, he co-founded "The NEW Bardots," releasing multiple LPs, EPs, and singles. Their music video "Corporation Businessman" won 17 awards globally, including the bronze medal at the Cannes Continental Film Festival. Wayne continues to rock across The Diner Capital of the World and beyond.

