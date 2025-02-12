Florida Counselor Tammy Berman Featured On The Respectful Divorce Podcast

This will be the 4th annual Divorce With Respect Week®

Divorce With Respect Week® is a nationwide effort from March 3-9, 2025 to educate couples about better options for handling their divorce.

Collaborative Divorce can be a magical divorce experience” — Tammy Berman

FL, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Florida Counselor and President Of The Collaborative Family Law Professionals Of South Florida Tammy Berman was recently featured on The Respectful Divorce podcast highlighting the upcoming Divorce With Respect Weekinitiative. Divorce With Respect Weekis a nationwide effort from March 3-9, 2025 to educate couples about better options for handling their divorce.“Collaborative Divorce is a better way to help people divorce,” said Berman. “Every step of the way into the collaborative process, I was just more reinforced by how comprehensive, supportive, and just a better way to help people go through something that's incredibly difficult.”As a mental health professional Berman is a neutral facilitator of the Collaborative Divorce process for divorcing couples. Her job is to help to keep the divorce process moving forward throughout the whole divorce.“Collaborative Divorce can be a magical divorce experience. It is not easy but when I can help couples hear each other on a deeper level there is an opportunity to help both sides to move on with their lives,” said Berman.Through her practice My Counseling Connections, Berman is committed to providing therapy for those in need of divorce support, counseling with teens, depression, anxiety, and more. You can learn more about Berman and her team at https://mycounselingconnections.com/ To listen to this episode of The Respectful Divorce Podcast, go to https://soundcloud.com/user-213395964/tammy-berman-divorce-with-respect-week During Divorce With Respect WeekSouth Florida Collaborative Divorce professionals are offering 30 minute consultations for free. Anyone interested in talking to a divorce attorney, divorce financial professional, divorce coach or mental health professional can go to www.divorcewithrespectweek.com to find a professional near them.

