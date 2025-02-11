City Compost Facility opens for 2025 season

The City of Lawrence is thrilled to announce the opening of its Compost Facility for the 2025 season, offering residents a sustainable and affordable way to enhance their gardens and landscapes. The facility will officially open for self-load events starting Saturday, March 1, 2025, providing high-quality compost and woodchips made from locally collected yard waste.

As one of the City’s most popular environmental services, the Compost Facility provides Lawrence residents with an opportunity to drop off yard waste and pick up nutrient-rich compost and woodchips to improve soil health, reduce landfill waste, and contribute to a greener community.

2025 Season Highlights:

Opening Day: Saturday, March 1, 2025

Saturday, March 1, 2025 Operating Hours: 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

9 a.m. – 1 p.m. Drop-Off: Available to Lawrence residents only, with proof of residency required.

Available to Lawrence residents only, with proof of residency required. Self-Load Events: Available to Lawrence residents only, with proof of residency required.

Available to Lawrence residents only, with proof of residency required. City-Load Events: Scheduled for the first Saturdays of April*, May, June, and October (pending material availability). There will be no drop-off available during City-Load events. The April event will be for Lawrence residents only, with the other City-Load events being open to the public.

To ensure smooth operations and accommodate demand, city-load events will have a one-scoop limit until 10:30 a.m. or until the line clears 11th Street, at staff’s discretion. Additionally, no self-loading or yard waste drop-offs will be allowed during city-load events to streamline operations and improve traffic flow.

Updated Pricing Structure:

The City of Lawrence remains committed to providing an affordable service while ensuring operational efficiency. The pricing for the 2025 season is as follows:

Self-Loaded Material (Residents Only)

Less than 20 gallons per trip – FREE

More than 20 gallons per trip – $10

City-Loaded Material

$15 per scoop

Yard Waste Drop-Off Fees

Small and large drop-offs – $10

Extra-large drop-offs (truck & trailer, dump truck) – $20

Important Reminders for Visitors:

The Compost Facility operates on a cash-only basis; please do not bring large bills.

Personal motorized loading equipment (e.g., skid steers) is not allowed.

Residents must bring their own tools for self-loading.

The facility may close or adjust hours due to weather-related issues, with advance notice provided whenever possible.

Customers should avoid stopping on the railroad tracks while waiting to enter the facility.

“We are excited to welcome our community back to the Compost Facility this season,” said Jonathan Gutierrez, MSO Environmental Manager. “This program not only provides a valuable resource for residents but also plays a key role in our sustainability efforts by diverting organic waste from landfills and giving it new life as nutrient-rich compost.”

For a complete list of compost facility events, fees, and guidelines, visit lawrenceks.org/swm/compost or follow the City of Lawrence on social media for updates.

Contact: Michael Leos, Communication & Community Engagement Specialist, Municipal Services & Operations – mleos@lawrenceks.org

About the City of Lawrence

The City of Lawrence supports an unmistakably vibrant community with innovative, equitable, transparent and responsible local government. Together, we are creating a community where everyone can enjoy life and feel at home.