CBP Officers Seize $1M in Cocaine at Pharr International Bridge

PHARR, Texas—U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Office of Field Operations officers at Pharr International Bridge this weekend seized more than $1 million in cocaine hidden in a vehicle in a single enforcement action.

“Our frontline CBP officers continue to exhibit excellence honed by their inspection skills and use of technology which yielded this significant load of cocaine,” said Port Director Carlos Rodriguez, Hidalgo/Pharr/Anzalduas Port of Entry.

Packages containing 82.36 pounds of cocaine seized by CBP officers at Pharr International Bridge.

The seizure occurred on Friday, Feb. 7 at Pharr International Bridge when a CBP officer referred a 2014 Chevy Captiva for secondary inspection. CBP officers conducted a secondary examination that included utilization of CBP canines and a non-intrusive inspection system. Upon further physical examination, CBP officers discovered 35 packages containing a total of 82.36 pounds of alleged cocaine hidden within the vehicle.

The narcotics had an estimated street value of more than $1,099,000.

CBP seized the narcotics and vehicle. Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) special agents arrested a 34-year-old male Mexican citizen driver and initiated a criminal investigation into the seizure.

