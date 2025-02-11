Ballston Spa National Bank Promotes James Dodd, CPA, to Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer

James Dodd, Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer

Experienced leader elevated to the C-Suite to implement bank’s strategic management plan, oversee its investment portfolio, and accelerate growth and earnings

James’ ability to identify and implement innovative solutions has been pivotal to our growth and profitability.” — Christopher R. Dowd, President and CEO Ballston Spa National Bank

BALLSTON SPA, NY, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Christopher R. Dowd , President and CEO of Ballston Spa National Bank (BSNB) today announced the promotion of James Dodd , CPA, to Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Dodd will continue to oversee the bank’s financial operations, while working with cross-functional teams to achieve BSNB’s long-term goals.Since joining BSNB in 2018, James has made significant contributions as the VP of Finance and most recently, the Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer. His leadership has been instrumental in enhancing the bank’s financial performance and operational efficiency, including the implementation of robust financial projection models, and the strategic management of the bank’s investment portfolio.In his expanded role, Dodd will be responsible for long-term strategic planning, forecasting, budgeting, and negotiating on behalf of BSNB in addition to overseeing several of the bank’s departments including IT, finance, customer support and facilities.“James’ ability to identify and implement innovative solutions has been pivotal to our growth and profitability,” noted Christopher R. Dowd, President and CEO. “He is a gifted financial professional and I look forward to the next chapter in his career.”Prior to joining BSNB, Dodd served as an Audit Manager at KPMG LLP in Albany, where he provided professional audit services to clients in banking, manufacturing, and government sectors. He holds a Master of Science in Professional Accountancy from the University at Albany and a Bachelor of Science in Business Economics from SUNY Oneonta.“I look forward to collaborating with our exceptional team to build on our successes, provide value to our customers, and to implement the latest digital and financial technologies to ensure continued growth and success at BSNB.” said Dodd.In his free time, Dodd enjoys golfing in the warmer months and staying active with his two young sons who share his passion for golf and baseball.For more information about Ballston Spa National Bank and our leadership team, visit www.bsnb.com About Ballston Spa National BankBallston Spa National Bank (BSNB) is a locally focused, relationship-driven community bank invested in making a difference not only for customers but for its community. With 13 locations headquartered in Ballston Spa, NY, BSNB offers a wide range of financial products and services to individuals, families, municipalities, nonprofits, and businesses throughout New York’s greater Capital Region. Learn more about BSNB’s offerings here. To become part of BSNB’s online community, please visit Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.