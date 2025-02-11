Fugitives from San Antonio, Bryan Added to Texas’ 10 Most Wanted Lists

AUSTIN – The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) has added Brandon Hartfield to the Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives List and Salvador Saucedo Jr., to the Texas 10 Most Wanted Sex Offenders List. Texas Crime Stoppers is now offering a cash reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to either of their arrests. All tips are guaranteed to be anonymous.

Brandon Troy Hartfield, 37, from San Antonio, has been wanted out of Bexar Co. since August 2024 for sexual assault of a child and a parole violation. His criminal history includes past convictions for aggravated robbery and burglary of a habitation.

Hartfield is 6 feet 3 inches tall, and he weighs about 235 pounds. He has tattoos on his chest and both arms. More information about Hartfield or updates in the event of his arrest can be found here.

Salvador Saucedo Jr., 37, a convicted sex offender from Bryan, has been wanted out of Gonzales Co. since March 2024 for indecency with a child by sexual contact. Additionally, in May 2024, a warrant for harassment was issued for his arrest by the College Station Police Department.

On Jan. 23, 2025, Saucedo was arrested and escaped from custody while in Bellville, Texas. The following day, warrants were issued for his arrest out of Waller Co. for escape while arrested, assault on a peace officer, possession of a controlled substance, failure to identify as a fugitive and resisting arrest. Then, on Jan. 27, a warrant was issued out of Brazos Co. for Saucedo’s arrest for failure to comply with sex offender registration requirements. In August 2022, Saucedo was convicted of indecency with a child by sexual contact following an incident with an 11-year-old girl. He was subsequently sentenced to 10 years’ probation.

Saucedo is 5 feet 11 inches tall, and he weighs about 190 pounds. He has tattoos on his face, neck, chest, both arms and both legs. More information about Saucedo or updates in the event of his arrest can be found here.

Funded by the Governor’s Public Safety Office, Texas Crime Stoppers offers cash rewards to any person who provides information that leads to the arrest of one of Texas’ 10 Most Wanted Fugitives, Sex Offenders or Criminal Illegal Immigrants. So far in 2025, DPS and other agencies have arrested seven Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives, Sex Offenders and Criminal Illegal Immigrants, including two sex offenders and two criminal illegal immigrants – with $10,000 in rewards being paid for tips that yielded arrests.

To be eligible for cash rewards, tipsters MUST provide information to authorities using one of the following three methods:

Call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-252-TIPS (8477).

Submit a web tip through the DPS website by selecting the fugitive you have information about then clicking on the link under their picture.

Submit a Facebook tip by clicking the “SUBMIT A TIP” link (under the “About” section).

All tips are anonymous — regardless of how they are submitted — and tipsters will be provided a tip number instead of using a name.

DPS investigators work with local law enforcement agencies to select fugitives for the Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives, Sex Offenders and Criminal Illegal Immigrants Lists. You can find the current lists — with photos — on the DPS website.

Do not attempt to apprehend these fugitives; they are considered armed and dangerous.

###(HQ 2025-013)