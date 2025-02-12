Gavel Expands AI-Powered Document Automation to 60 Languages

Gavel, the global leader in legal workflow automation, expands its artificial intelligence tool for legal document drafting to 60 new languages.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Gavel, the legal automation infrastructure used by tens of thousands of lawyers in 23 countries and 19 languages, today announced the expansion of its generative AI feature, Gavel Blueprint , to 60 additional languages. Complex rules-based automation is the backbone of the most powerful and reliable document generation law firms are using today, and Gavel Blueprint gets lawyers set up nine times faster than before.Gavel customers first load legal documents in their language of choice, and Gavel’s AI generates dynamic questionnaires and rules-based logic in that language to automate the generation of these documents—often cutting drafting times by up to 90% . This launch allows legal teams to operate effectively in global markets and in multiple languages. Gavel’s Blueprint, initially launched in 2023, already integrates with Microsoft Office 365, Microsoft Word documents, and PDFs.This milestone builds on Gavel’s existing rules-based automation platform, which is actively being used in 19 languages, and its generative AI features in English. By expanding Blueprint’s language capabilities, Gavel empowers law firms to scale their operations internationally and cater to diverse client bases in their current jurisdictions. For example, law firms in North America and the EU use Gavel to automate bilingual document packets, dramatically reducing overhead and turnaround times.“At Gavel, our mission is to empower legal professionals to scale their expertise worldwide,” said Dorna Moini, CEO of Gavel. “Since our major AI feature launches for Microsoft Word documents and PDF forms in 2023 and 2024, we have seen tremendous interest in expanding it to other languages, particularly by firms in Canada and the EU whose lawyers work cross-border or in multiple languages. This expansion reflects our commitment to supporting those customers and to equipping legal professionals with tools that break language barriers.”The enhanced Blueprint feature allows legal professionals to:* Upload legal documents in supported languages.* Leverage Gavel’s AI to generate tailored questions and logic in the same language to collect inputs that instantly generate documents.* Create robust workflows that automate all parts of the legal process, saving time, improving accuracy, and allowing the firm to generate more revenue.Additionally, Gavel Blueprint now offers an AI categorization function that organizes questions into a clear progression of pages, enabling legal professionals to break lengthy questionnaires into manageable units of work. This approach ensures more focused data collection and makes the work of generating large legal document packets both efficient and less overwhelming.“This is not just about translation,” said Pierre Martin, CTO of Gavel. “Gavel’s AI understands your legal documents and creates standardized processes, templates, questionnaires, and rules-based logic to generate high-quality, consistent, accurate documents every single time. It’s about building culturally and linguistically intelligent systems that respect the nuances of legal practice in every jurisdiction. We have maintained high accuracy against benchmarks generated by expert lawyers. With this expansion, we are giving our customers the ability to automate complex legal workflows across borders with confidence.”Since its initial launch, Gavel Blueprint has been adopted by hundreds of law firms, helping them streamline operations and increase revenue through automation. Customers have reported significant time savings and operational improvements, empowering them to focus on delivering exceptional legal services at scale.The expanded Blueprint feature is now available to all Gavel subscribers at no additional cost, reinforcing Gavel’s commitment to accessible and scalable legal technology. By continually enhancing its suite of AI-driven tools, Gavel continues to deliver what lawyers need to stay competitive in a digital-first world.For more information about Gavel Blueprint and its new language capabilities, visit https://www.gavel.io/use-cases/start-with-your-documents About GavelGavel is the automation infrastructure making access to the law universal. The platform enables legal professionals to advance the way they serve and reach clients by building document automation and client-facing legal products. Gavel gives attorneys an intuitive, powerful way to automate any part of the legal practice, enabling them to streamline operations and serve more clients at scale. The company is led by a dedicated team of lawyers and technologists committed to innovating on behalf of the legal profession.To learn more or start a free trial of Gavel, visit https://www.gavel.io

