Modigent Achieves Major Growth Milestones in Q4 2024,  Surpassing Half-Billion-Dollar Mark

Company’s financial achievements, strategic acquisitions, enhanced safety measures, and continued community impact highlight a successful year-end.

Exceeding the half-billion-dollar revenue mark is a testament to our team’s dedication, our strong value proposition, and our commitment to both business excellence and community support.” — Daniel Bueschel, CEO of Modigent

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, February 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Modigent, a leader in infrastructure, technology, and energy solutions, has released its Q4 2024 update, marking a significant milestone in the company’s financial and strategic trajectory. Hosted by award-winning journalist Carey Peña, the latest quarterly video update features CEO Dan Bueschel discussing Modigent’s record-breaking revenue, acquisition momentum, and expanding community initiatives.“As we close out 2024, we are incredibly proud of our growth and the impact we’ve made,” said Dan Bueschel, CEO of Modigent. “Exceeding the half-billion-dollar revenue mark is a testament to our team’s dedication, our strong value proposition, and our commitment to both business excellence and community support.”Key Highlights from Modigent’s Q4 2024 Update:• Record-Breaking Financial Performance: Modigent achieved $505 million in total sales for 2024, exceeding its revenue targets. The company expects to finalize annual revenue between $500 million and $575 million, reinforcing its position as a market leader. The strong fourth-quarter performance underscores Modigent’s ability to navigate economic fluctuations and maintain robust growth.• Acquisition Market Rebound and Expansion Strategy: The acquisition market showed renewed activity in late 2024. Modigent is capitalizing on this momentum. These acquisitions are part of Modigent’s long-term vision of expanding its service capabilities and market reach.• Webinar Success and Industry Influence: Modigent’s recent industry webinar, hosted in partnership with ACHR News, reached record numbers of live participants, with more engaging post-event. This initiative has proven to be a force multiplier, expanding the company’s influence and solidifying its reputation among business owners exploring acquisition opportunities.• Commitment to Workplace Safety: Modigent achieved a 60% improvement in its safety performance, surpassing industry benchmarks. The company’s Experience Modification Rate (E-Mod) and incident rate both reflect best-in-class standards, reinforcing Modigent’s dedication to employee well-being and workplace safety.• Community Impact: Giving Back Through Lead Guitar and Disaster Relief Modigent exceeded its $25,000 fundraising target for Lead Guitar, continuing to foster music education initiatives. Additionally, in response to hurricane devastation in the Carolinas, the company donated and installed HVAC systems for nonprofit organizations, helping communities rebuild with essential infrastructure support.Vision for 2025: Growth, Energy Strategy, and Workforce Development:Looking ahead, Modigent plans to:• Expand its sales team by 20 new professionals, aiming to grow the business by another $100 million.• Complete four to five blue-chip acquisitions, further strengthening its market leadership.• Advance its energy strategy, with the near-term goal of closing a deal with its first energy services firm.• Increase its technical workforce organically by 10-15%, adding several hundred skilled professionals to support long-term growth.As Modigent enters 2025, its strategic focus remains on sustainable growth, workforce investment, and community engagement. With a strong foundation in place, the company is well-positioned for another transformative year. The Q4 update can be accessed here: https://youtu.be/npdH5PJ3xYw ###About Modigent Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, Modigent drives innovation and growth nationwide with next-generation infrastructure, technology, and energy solutions. Operating coast-to-coast with a portfolio of specialized brands in HVAC, plumbing, and controls systems, Modigent is known for its commitment to service, collaboration, and integrity. Explore Modigent’s offerings, locations, and career opportunities at modigent.com.

Modigent's Q4 2024 Update

