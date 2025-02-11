NCJAR Hosts Unforgettable 2025 Installation Gala Celebrating New Leadership

NCJAR’s 2025 Installation Gala on January 30, 2025, at The Grove in Cedar Grove celebrated the installation of the new President, Officers, and Trustees.

MORRISTOWN, NJ, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- North Central Jersey Association of Realtors NCJAR ) gathered over 400 members for its highly anticipated 2025 Installation Gala at The Grove in Cedar Grove, NJ. The elegant event, held on January 30, 2025, marked the official installation of NCJAR’s 2025 President, Officers, and Trustees.The evening was filled with celebration, camaraderie, and a sense of community as NCJAR members came together to honor their new leadership. Guests enjoyed a night of live music, dancing, and a gourmet spread, including hot and cold hors d'oeuvres, a wine and cheese tasting station, dinner, and a decadent dessert selection. The event also featured an open bar and provided a perfect backdrop for networking and mingling among industry professionals.“We are thrilled to kick off the year by celebrating the incredible leadership of our new officers and trustees,” said Jeffrey Jones, 2025 NCJAR President. “This evening was about recognizing the hard work and dedication of those who will lead our association into a bright future, and we couldn’t have asked for a better group to share this special moment with.”The Installation Gala not only provided an opportunity to honor the new leadership but also to reflect on the association’s successes and set the stage for a prosperous year ahead. NCJAR’s leadership team is committed to advancing the mission of the organization, enhancing the professionalism of real estate professionals, and supporting the local community.NCJAR is proud to continue its legacy of serving the real estate industry in North Central New Jersey. The association looks forward to a successful 2025 under the guidance of its newly installed leadership.

