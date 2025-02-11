WSI Consultant Eric Cook Honored as a 2024 IFA Franchisee of the Year

Eric Cook, his business partner and wife Alicia Cook, and Dan Monaghan, founder of WSI. Eric Cook at the IFA Annual Convention

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, February 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- WSI, the world’s largest digital marketing network, is proud to announce that Eric Cook, a longstanding WSI Consultant, has been named a 2024 Franchisee of the Year by the International Franchise Association (IFA) . Eric was recognized at the IFA’s 65th Annual Convention in Las Vegas for his outstanding leadership, entrepreneurial spirit, and unwavering commitment to his business and community.The IFA Franchisee of the Year Award is the organization’s highest honor for individual franchise owners, celebrating those who embody the best of franchising through innovation, mentorship, and community engagement. Eric was nominated for his exemplary efforts in fostering a culture of excellence within his agency and across our WSI network, as well as his dedication to supporting his local community in Prudenville, Michigan.“Eric's dedication to delivering exceptional digital solutions has created remarkable success stories for his clients,” said Valerie Brown-Dufour, President of WSI. “His unwavering commitment to client success and excellence in digital marketing has earned him this well-deserved IFA recognition. Beyond his impact on clients, Eric has also been a dedicated contributor to the WSI brand and network, sharing his expertise and helping strengthen our global community. We're thrilled to see his outstanding work and positive influence acknowledged at this global level.”With a career that spans over a decade in the WSI network, Eric’s agency specializes in delivering innovative digital marketing strategies that help businesses achieve measurable success in today’s digital landscape. Beyond his professional achievements, Eric actively mentors other WSI Consultants, shares his expertise across the WSI network, and contributes to community-building initiatives.“I am deeply honored to receive this recognition from the IFA,” said Eric of his award. “This award is a reflection of the incredible support I’ve received from my team, the WSI network, and my family. Franchising has provided me with the platform to not only build a successful business but also make a meaningful difference in our clients in the banking and financial services industry. Given my prior 15-year career as a community banker before joining WSI in 2007, providing our clients and industry connections over 30 years of combined digital strategy and banking experience is something I’m extremely proud of.”The Franchisee of the Year Award underscores the strength of WSI’s franchise network, built on a foundation of 30 years of innovation, collaboration, and shared success. This recognition not only highlights Eric’s outstanding contributions but also reinforces the power of franchising as a model for growth, leadership, and community impact.“Franchisees of the Year represent the very best of franchising,” said Matt Haller,President and CEO of the International Franchise Association. “They embody theAmerican Dream, create economic opportunity, serve their communities and show whatit means to go into business for yourself, but not by yourself. We are proud to recognizeEric Cook with the highest honor IFA awards to individual franchisees, and we salutehis tireless efforts to lift up all those he serves.”-30-About WSIWSI is a global network of digital marketing and AI experts dedicated to helping businesses grow. With nearly three decades of experience and a presence worldwide, WSI leverages cutting-edge technology and AI-driven strategies to drive measurable success. Our mission is to empower businesses with innovative digital solutions while maintaining a human-centered approach. Our motto, “Embrace Digital. Stay Human,” reflects our mission to unlock a world of possibility for those we serve.About the International Franchise Association (IFA)Celebrating its 65th year, the International Franchise Association (IFA) is the oldest and largest organization representing franchising worldwide. The IFA recognizes outstanding franchisees annually through its Franchisee of the Year Awards, highlighting entrepreneurial excellence, community impact, and leadership.Media Contact:

