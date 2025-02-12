International Center for Growth in Connection and Antioch University Establish New Research Fund

The Jean Baker Miller Relational Cultural Theory Research Fund will support work to further the application and practice of Relational Cultural Theory.

YELLOW SPRINGS, OH, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Antioch University’s Graduate School of Leadership and Change (GSLC) is proud to announce an inspiring new partnership with the International Center for Growth in Connection (ICGC) to establish the Jean Baker Miller Relational Cultural Theory (RCT) Research Fund. This groundbreaking initiative honors the legacy of Dr. Jean Baker Miller, the lead founder of Relational Cultural Theory, a paradigm-shifting framework that redefines human growth and development through the lens of relationships and connection.The Jean Baker Miller Relational Cultural Theory Research Fund aims to support work-in-progress that furthers understanding, application, and practice of Relational Cultural Theory, including growth-fostering relationships, relational practice across diverse sectors, and innovative research that advances this transformative field. This award underscores a shared commitment to fostering relational practices that inspire positive change in individuals, organizations, and communities worldwide.“We are deeply honored to partner with Antioch University’s GSLC to celebrate the visionary work of Dr. Jean Baker Miller,” said Myriam Barenbaum, Leadership Team Member of ICGC. “By establishing this fund, we aim to nurture emerging scholarship that continues to explore and expand the impact of relational practices in creating a more connected and equitable world.”The fund, made possible through a generous gift from the ICGC, will support PhD in Leadership and Change students at Antioch University. Eligible students conducting approved dissertation research in areas aligned with Relational Cultural Theory can apply for financial assistance to offset research-related expenses.“This partnership exemplifies the spirit of Antioch’s mission to promote progressive education and social justice,” said Amy Rutstein-Riley, PhD, Dean of Antioch University’s Graduate School of Leadership and Change. “The Jean Baker Miller RCT Research Fund is a meaningful step in advancing scholarship that not only deepens our understanding of relational theories but also transforms the ways we lead and collaborate in today’s complex world.”Miller’s work has profoundly influenced fields ranging from psychology and education to leadership and community building. By centering relationships as essential to growth, RCT provides a powerful framework for addressing systemic challenges and fostering inclusive environments. This fund will enable emerging scholars to carry forward Miller’s legacy, building on her vision of growth in connection to meet the demands of the 21st century.Antioch University’s GSLC offers a distinctive PhD in Leadership and Change, Master’s in Management programs, as well as a suite of Professional Certificate offerings designed for individuals committed to making a difference in their organizations and communities. The program emphasizes interdisciplinary scholarship, social justice, and transformative leadership practices.For more information about the Jean Baker Miller Relational Cultural Theory Research Fund or to learn how to contribute to the fund, contact GSLC Senior Director of Strategic Initiatives, Leslee Creighton at lcreighton@antioch.edu.About the International Center for Growth in Connection (ICGC): The International Center for Growth in Connection is dedicated to advancing the principles of Relational Cultural Theory to foster connection, collaboration, and equity. Through research, education, and practice, ICGC seeks to build a world rooted in mutual growth and understanding. About Antioch University : Antioch University was founded in 1852 in Yellow Springs, Ohio. Its first President was Horace Mann, considered the father of public education in the United States, who deeply believed that education was the cornerstone of a robust and inclusive American democracy. Antioch’s mission is to provide learner-centered education "to empower students with the knowledge and skills to lead meaningful lives and to advance social, racial, economic, and environmental justice." Today, Antioch is a national university with six national disciplinary schools comprised of hybrid and online programs, as well as onsite at the institution's five campuses in Keene, NH; Los Angeles and Santa Barbara, CA; Seattle, WA; and Yellow Springs, OH. It enrolls close to 4,000 post-traditional age students in a wide variety of professional doctoral and master’s programs, an undergraduate degree completion program, professional certificates, and endorsements. 