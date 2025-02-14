Antioch University Announces New Master of Science in Athletic Training Program

The program reflects Antioch’s dedication to fostering leaders who are committed to social responsibility and lifelong learning.

YELLOW SPRINGS, OH, UNITED STATES, February 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Antioch University is proud to announce the launch of its innovative Master of Science in Athletic Training (MSAT) program, designed to meet the growing demand for skilled professionals in sports medicine and athlete care. The program is now accepting applications for its inaugural cohort, which will begin coursework in May 2025.“Antioch University has a long-standing commitment to providing transformative, learner-centered education, and the MSAT program embodies this mission,” said Diane White, PhD, Dean of Antioch’s Graduate School of Nursing and Health Professions . “This program not only addresses a critical need for skilled athletic trainers but also aligns with our vision of advancing health and wellness in communities across the nation.”This program was originally developed and offered by Otterbein University, renowned for its strong Health and Sport Sciences programs. “We are excited that through our partnership in the Coalition for the Common Good, Antioch University can expand the reach and impact of the MSAT,” said Wendy Sherman Heckler, PhD, Provost and Senior Vice President at Otterbein University.Antioch University’s Vice-Chancellor for Academic Affairs and University Provost Chet Haskell, DPA, added, “We are proud to see the Coalition for the Common Good in action, exemplifying how collaboration between mission-driven institutions can create transformative educational opportunities.”The MSAT program offers students a comprehensive education in the prevention, diagnosis, and management of sports-related injuries and conditions. Through rigorous academic coursework, hands-on clinical experiences, and an emphasis on addressing health disparities, the program equips graduates to become certified athletic trainers who serve diverse populations in schools, professional sports teams, and healthcare organizations.Key Features of the Program:Comprehensive Curriculum: Students will engage in evidence-based coursework covering anatomy, biomechanics, rehabilitation techniques, and healthcare administration.Clinical Practice: Extensive hands-on experiences at affiliated sites, allowing students to apply their knowledge in real-world settings.Interdisciplinary Approach: Collaboration with experts in physical therapy, nutrition, and mental health to ensure holistic care for athletes.Accreditation and Certification Preparation: The program is designed to meet the Commission on Accreditation of Athletic Training Education (CAATE) standards and prepare students for the Board of Certification (BOC) exam.“The MS in Athletic Training program is designed to develop professionals who not only excel in their technical skills but also embody the empathy and leadership required to make a meaningful difference in the lives of patients,” said Allison B. Smith, PhD, ATC, LAT, Founding Program Chair of the MS in Athletic Training who transitioned to Antioch University from Otterbein University. “Our innovative curriculum and hands-on clinical opportunities prepare graduates to step confidently into a dynamic field that bridges healthcare and athletic performance.”The MSAT program offers robust clinical rotation experiences designed to prepare students for diverse healthcare settings. Through the partnership with Otterbein University, students will have immediate access to established clinical sites, providing hands-on experience with a variety of patient populations. Additionally, the program is actively expanding its network to include new and innovative clinical sites, offering students broader opportunities to develop their clinical skills and engage with different healthcare environments. This dynamic approach ensures students gain comprehensive, real-world experience that supports their growth as future healthcare professionals.The MSAT program reflects Antioch University’s dedication to fostering leaders who are committed to social responsibility and lifelong learning. With a focus on developing empathetic and highly competent professionals, the program is ideal for individuals passionate about making a meaningful impact in the field of athletic training. This program is accredited by the Commission on Accreditation of Athletic Training Education (CAATE).Apply Now: Prospective students are encouraged to visit Antioch’s MS in Athletic Training program page for more information about admissions requirements, application deadlines, and program details. About Antioch University : Antioch University was founded in 1852 in Yellow Springs, Ohio. Its first President was Horace Mann, considered the father of public education in the United States, who deeply believed that education was the cornerstone of a robust and inclusive American democracy. Antioch’s mission is to provide learner-centered education "to empower students with the knowledge and skills to lead meaningful lives and to advance social, racial, economic, and environmental justice." Today, Antioch is a national university with six national disciplinary schools comprised of hybrid and online programs, as well as onsite at the institution's five campuses in Keene, NH; Los Angeles and Santa Barbara, CA; Seattle, WA; and Yellow Springs, OH. It enrolls close to 4,000 post-traditional age students in a wide variety of professional doctoral and master’s programs, an undergraduate degree completion program, professional certificates, and endorsements. A bold and enduring source of innovation in higher education, Antioch University is a private, nonprofit institution and has been continuously accredited by the Higher Learning Commission since 1927.About the Coalition for the Common Good (CCG): Antioch University and Otterbein University are the founding members of the Coalition for the Common Good, a higher education system of private, independent nonprofit colleges and universities aligned around the shared mission of educating students to advance their careers and preparing learners to promote the common good, including democracy, social justice, equity, inclusion, and engaged global citizenship. Through sharing resources and creating flexible learner pathways across programs and schools, the Coalition will reduce costs for students and institutions, expand access to degree and non-degree programs, and educate for jobs and justice. The Coalition, approved by the Higher Learning Commission and the Ohio Department of Higher Education, was announced in August 2023.

