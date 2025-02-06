Antioch University Introduces Microcredentials to Expand Access and Value in Graduate Management Studies
EINPresswire.com/ -- Antioch University’s Graduate Management Studies programs are proud to announce the launch of new microcredential opportunities being offered through Antioch Continuing Education. The set of four digital badges are designed to provide students with a tangible recognition of their academic and professional accomplishments while showcasing Antioch’s commitment to innovation, accessibility, and lifelong learning. Antioch’s online Graduate Management Studies programs include a Master of Business Administration, a Master of Human Services Administration, and an MA in Nonprofit Management.
This initiative allows both matriculated and non-matriculated students to earn digital badges upon successfully completing selected credit courses in Antioch’s online Graduate Management Studies programs. Badge-eligible courses initially offered include Marketing Management and Analytics, Human Resources Management, Principles of Triple Bottom Line and Sustainability, and Leading High Performing Teams. Digital badges offer students the opportunity to display their achievements on social media, LinkedIn, email signatures, digital resumes, and smartphone wallets. The badges provide professional recognition, demonstrate competency in a specific subject area or skill set, and offer a competitive edge in the workforce.
“Antioch University’s microcredentialing initiative not only reflects our commitment to fostering innovative and accessible education but also gives our students and alumni an opportunity to highlight their skills and achievements in a meaningful and modern way,” said Mary Ann Short, PhD, Associate Dean of the Graduate School of Leadership and Change. “Through these digital badges, we’re empowering learners to make their mark while enhancing the visibility and impact of their education.”
Two courses are currently open for registration:
Human Resources Management – Starting March 3, 2025 (Register for Human Resources Management here)
Leading High Performing Teams – Starting June 30, 2025 (Register for Leading High Performing Teams here)
The microcredentials are available not just to students enrolled in degree programs but also as part of Antioch’s “Try Us Out” program, which allows first-time, non-matriculated students to take one graduate management course at a 50% discounted rate of $921 to experience learning at Antioch before committing to a full degree program at standard tuition rates.
“This initiative represents an exciting new chapter for Antioch University,” said Ken Baker, PhD, Chair of the MBA Program. “By leveraging microcredentials and digital badging, we’re not only offering students a way to showcase their achievements but also reinforcing Antioch’s reputation for delivering high-quality, values-driven education in leadership and management.”
These courses and digital badges are ideal for current students seeking additional credentials, professionals interested in specific skill development, and prospective students not ready to commit to a full degree program.
About Antioch University: Antioch University was founded in 1852 in Yellow Springs, Ohio. Its first President was Horace Mann, the father of public education in the United States, who deeply believed that education was the cornerstone of a strong American democracy. Antioch’s mission is to provide learner-centered education to empower students with the knowledge and skills to lead meaningful lives and to advance social, racial, economic, and environmental justice. Today, Antioch is a national university with campuses in Keene, NH; Los Angeles and Santa Barbara, CA; Seattle, WA; and Yellow Springs, OH, as well as numerous low-residency and online programs. It enrolls close to 4,000 post-traditional age students in a wide variety of professional doctoral and master’s programs, an undergraduate degree completion program, professional certificates, and endorsements. A bold and enduring source of innovation in higher education, Antioch University is a private, nonprofit institution and has been continuously accredited by the Higher Learning Commission since 1927. To learn more about Antioch University, visit antioch.edu.
About the Coalition for the Common Good (CCG): Antioch University and Otterbein University are the founding members of the Coalition for the Common Good, a higher education system of private, independent nonprofit colleges and universities aligned around the shared mission of educating students to advance their careers and preparing learners to further social and racial justice, democracy, and the common good. Through sharing resources and creating flexible learner pathways across programs and schools, the Coalition will reduce costs for students and institutions, expand access to degree and non-degree programs, and educate for jobs and justice. The Coalition, approved by the Higher Learning Commission and the Ohio Department of Higher Education, was announced in August 2023. To learn more about the CCG, visit: antioch.edu/about/system
Karen Hamiltom
This initiative allows both matriculated and non-matriculated students to earn digital badges upon successfully completing selected credit courses in Antioch’s online Graduate Management Studies programs. Badge-eligible courses initially offered include Marketing Management and Analytics, Human Resources Management, Principles of Triple Bottom Line and Sustainability, and Leading High Performing Teams. Digital badges offer students the opportunity to display their achievements on social media, LinkedIn, email signatures, digital resumes, and smartphone wallets. The badges provide professional recognition, demonstrate competency in a specific subject area or skill set, and offer a competitive edge in the workforce.
“Antioch University’s microcredentialing initiative not only reflects our commitment to fostering innovative and accessible education but also gives our students and alumni an opportunity to highlight their skills and achievements in a meaningful and modern way,” said Mary Ann Short, PhD, Associate Dean of the Graduate School of Leadership and Change. “Through these digital badges, we’re empowering learners to make their mark while enhancing the visibility and impact of their education.”
Two courses are currently open for registration:
Human Resources Management – Starting March 3, 2025 (Register for Human Resources Management here)
Leading High Performing Teams – Starting June 30, 2025 (Register for Leading High Performing Teams here)
The microcredentials are available not just to students enrolled in degree programs but also as part of Antioch’s “Try Us Out” program, which allows first-time, non-matriculated students to take one graduate management course at a 50% discounted rate of $921 to experience learning at Antioch before committing to a full degree program at standard tuition rates.
“This initiative represents an exciting new chapter for Antioch University,” said Ken Baker, PhD, Chair of the MBA Program. “By leveraging microcredentials and digital badging, we’re not only offering students a way to showcase their achievements but also reinforcing Antioch’s reputation for delivering high-quality, values-driven education in leadership and management.”
These courses and digital badges are ideal for current students seeking additional credentials, professionals interested in specific skill development, and prospective students not ready to commit to a full degree program.
About Antioch University: Antioch University was founded in 1852 in Yellow Springs, Ohio. Its first President was Horace Mann, the father of public education in the United States, who deeply believed that education was the cornerstone of a strong American democracy. Antioch’s mission is to provide learner-centered education to empower students with the knowledge and skills to lead meaningful lives and to advance social, racial, economic, and environmental justice. Today, Antioch is a national university with campuses in Keene, NH; Los Angeles and Santa Barbara, CA; Seattle, WA; and Yellow Springs, OH, as well as numerous low-residency and online programs. It enrolls close to 4,000 post-traditional age students in a wide variety of professional doctoral and master’s programs, an undergraduate degree completion program, professional certificates, and endorsements. A bold and enduring source of innovation in higher education, Antioch University is a private, nonprofit institution and has been continuously accredited by the Higher Learning Commission since 1927. To learn more about Antioch University, visit antioch.edu.
About the Coalition for the Common Good (CCG): Antioch University and Otterbein University are the founding members of the Coalition for the Common Good, a higher education system of private, independent nonprofit colleges and universities aligned around the shared mission of educating students to advance their careers and preparing learners to further social and racial justice, democracy, and the common good. Through sharing resources and creating flexible learner pathways across programs and schools, the Coalition will reduce costs for students and institutions, expand access to degree and non-degree programs, and educate for jobs and justice. The Coalition, approved by the Higher Learning Commission and the Ohio Department of Higher Education, was announced in August 2023. To learn more about the CCG, visit: antioch.edu/about/system
Karen Hamiltom
Antioch University
+1 310-804-3795
email us here
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.