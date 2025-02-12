Wonder & Whoa Cultural Arts Center Announces the Grand Opening of Its Permanent Location in Mission, Kansas

Kansas City’s premier cultural arts center for kids officially opens on Johnson Drive offering global experiences through art, music, storytelling, and play.

MISSION, KS, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Wonder & Whoa , an innovative cultural arts center designed for children ages 3-12, is thrilled to announce the grand opening of its permanent location on Johnson Drive in Mission, Kansas. This dedicated space will serve as a hub for cultural exploration, creative expression, and community connection, offering dynamic classes and experiences that introduce children to the richness of global traditions.Founded on the belief that cultural exposure fosters empathy, curiosity, and a lifelong love of exploring, Wonder & Whoa provides hands-on programs in arts and crafts, music exploration, nature play, yoga and mindfulness, food and nutrition, storytelling, and folklore. The center’s engaging curriculum encourages children to embrace new perspectives while celebrating the diversity of the world around them."We are beyond excited to establish a permanent home for Wonder & Whoa in the heart of Mission," said Gabrielle LeVota, Founder and Director of Wonder & Whoa. "This space allows us to create an immersive and welcoming environment where children can explore cultures, express themselves creatively, and build meaningful connections with their community and the world beyond."The new location features bright, interactive spaces designed to inspire wonder and curiosity. The space will host daily classes focused on a new cultural theme from around the world each week. In addition to its core programming, Wonder & Whoa will host special pop-up events, family gatherings, and collaborations with local artists, chefs, and cultural organizations to deepen the experience of global learning.To celebrate its grand opening, Wonder & Whoa will host a two special events celebrating Chinese New Year (February 11-12) and Valentine's Day (February 13 and 14th)For more information about Wonder & Whoa, upcoming classes, and event details, visit www.WonderandWhoa.com or follow @WonderAndWhoa on Facebook and Instagram.About Wonder & WhoaWonder & Whoa is a cultural arts center dedicated to inspiring children through immersive global experiences. Through creative classes, storytelling, and hands-on exploration, Wonder & Whoa nurtures curiosity, connection, and appreciation for diverse cultures. Located in Mission, Kansas, Wonder & Whoa serves families seeking meaningful, enriching activities for their children.Wonder & Whoa5903 Johnson DrMission, KS 66202

