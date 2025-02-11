Tickets On Sale And Lineup Announced For Richardson's 33rd Wildflower! Arts & Music Festival

2025 Wildflower! Arts & Music Festival Poster Wildflower! Arts & Music Festival Tickets Al Johnson Performing Songwriter Contest at Wildflower! Arts & Music Festival in Richardson

Headliners include Young the Giant, The Revivalists, NEEDTOBREATHE, Cold War Kids, Sugar Ray, Spin Doctors, PARMALEE, Moon Taxi and more.

RICHARDSON, TX, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The 33rd annual Wildflower! Arts & Music Festival announced the performance lineup for 2025. The festival will take place on May 16-18 and hosts more than 60 bands on six stages. Headliners include Young the Giant, The Revivalists, NEEDTOBREATHE, Cold War Kids, Sugar Ray, and Spin Doctors on the Methodist Richardson Medical Center Stage and Texans Credit Union Stage.The performance line-up of entertainment across six stages features the following bands and musicians:Friday, May 16- Young the Giant- NEEDTOBREATHE- PARMALEE- Moon Taxi- Max Stalling- Justin Farren- CryptologSaturday, May 17- The Revivalists- Cold War Kids- Sugar Ray- Spin Doctors- Drew Kennedy- Raised Right Men- Goldpine- Gretchen Peters- [DARYL]- Andy Gullahorn- Zach Maberry- Darstar- Katrina Cain- Phantomelo- Dome DwellersSunday, May 18- Black Joe Lewis & The Honeybears- The Spazmatics- The Texas Gentlemen- Marcia Ball- Two Bit Swing Band- Trey GarittyTicket InformationWildflower! Arts & Music Festival has advance ticket pricing of $50 for the three-day pass, $25 for general admission one-day on Friday or Saturday, and $10 for Sunday. The discounted rates end on March 16. Richardson residents may purchase up to six tickets for $15 per day online. Kids age 12 and under receive free admission.VIP Packages are available for $400 and include: two weekend passes, complimentary beer, wine, food and beverages, prime seating near the Methodist Richardson Medical Center Stage, and a VIP parking pass. New this year are single day VIP passes priced at $100 for Friday, $125 for Saturday and $50 for Sunday and include the same great benefits.Festival Hours and Location InformationThe festival is held at Galatyn Park Urban Center, located just north of Galatyn Parkway on the east side of U.S. 75 (Central Expressway) in Richardson.- Hours for the 2025 festival are:o Friday, May 16, 6 p.m.- 11:30 p.m.o Saturday, May 17, 12:00 p.m. – 11:30 p.m.o Sunday, May 18, 12:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.The Festival is accepting entries and applications for the Al Johnson Performing Songwriter Contest, Battle of the Bands, the Budding Talent Vocal Competition and the Prosperity Bank Marketplace for artists and craft vendors. Apply online Festival ParkingComplimentary parking is available within the nearby surrounding area. Festivalgoers are encouraged to take advantage of the DART Red Line light rail, which stops at the Galatyn Park Station, located immediately adjacent to the west side of the festival grounds.About Wildflower! Arts & Music FestivalWildflower! Arts & Music Festival began in 1993 and is produced by the City of Richardson Parks & Recreation Department. Follow Wildflower! Arts & Music Festival on social media with the official hashtags #WAMFEST25 #RichardsonRocks or visit www.wildflowerfestival.com for more information.

