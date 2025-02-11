Webinar series aims to support Iowa’s new and pre-service teachers

A spring webinar series is launching this month to provide professional learning opportunities and ongoing support to new and pre-service teachers and teacher mentors in Iowa.

As a follow up to the recent Emerging Educators Academy in January, the interactive webinar series will provide practical strategies and resources to help new educators find balance and thrive in their teaching careers. Participants will explore time management techniques, self-care practices and tools for prioritizing tasks while fostering a positive and productive classroom environment.

The first session, “Balancing the Scale: Supporting New Teachers in Managing the Demands of Teaching” is scheduled for Thursday, Feb. 20 from 4-5 p.m. Karla Digmann, recipient of the 2011 Presidential Award for Mathematics and Science Teaching, and Ann Johnson, recipient of the 2014 Presidential Award for Excellence in Math and Science Teaching, will facilitate the professional development session.

“New teachers face a unique set of challenges as they navigate the demands of the classroom, curriculum planning, student engagement and work-life balance,” said Ann Mincks, 2024 Iowa Teacher of the Year and member of the Iowa Department of Education’s Outstanding Iowa Educators committee. “We welcome new teachers to join us to connect in fellowship, share experiences and walk away with action steps that can support your journey as an educator.”

The registration to attend the Feb. 20 session is now open. Future webinar dates will be released at a later time, and any new Iowa teacher or teacher mentor in the field is welcome to attend. Teachers do not have to be attendees of the Emerging Educators Academy to join the webinar sessions.

Questions regarding the upcoming webinar series can be directed to 2024 Iowa Teacher of the Year Ann Mincks at ann.mincks@iowa.gov.