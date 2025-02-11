Backyard Terrors Dinosaur Park Introduces Unique Valentine’s Day Sponsorship Opportunity

Backyard Terrors Dinosaur Park

We are always looking for ways to engage visitors and create a memorable experience while sustaining our park.” — Chris Kastner

BLUFF CITY, TN, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Backyard Terrors Dinosaur Park in Bluff City, Tennessee, has introduced a new sponsorship initiative for Valentine’s Day, allowing visitors to support the park while engaging in a creative and interactive experience.Participants can choose to sponsor a dinosaur in honor of a loved one, with a custom placard displayed for a month. Alternatively, the park offers a novelty option where individuals can dedicate a sign next to a simulated prehistoric waste display as a playful gesture aimed at an ex-partner.This initiative serves as a fundraising effort to support the park, which operates on community donations. “We are always looking for ways to engage visitors and create a memorable experience while sustaining our park,” said Chris Kastner, creator of Backyard Terrors. “This program allows guests to have fun while contributing to the upkeep of our exhibits.”Sponsorship opportunities are available for a limited time, with funds directly benefiting the continued development and maintenance of the dinosaur park.For more information or to participate in the sponsorship program, visit backyardterrors.com.About Backyard Terrors Dinosaur Park Backyard Terrors Dinosaur Park is an outdoor attraction in Bluff City, TN, featuring life-sized dinosaur sculptures and interactive exhibits. The park is funded through donations, ensuring continued access to educational and entertainment opportunities for visitors of all ages.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.