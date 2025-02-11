Gov. Little proclaims February “The War on Women’s Sports is Over Month”

Boise, Idaho – Joined by dozens of female athletes and Representative Barbara Ehardt, Governor Brad Little proclaimed February 2025 to be “The War on Women’s Sports is Over Month” Monday.

The proclamation comes on the heels of Governor Little’s trip to the White House last week. President Donald Trump acknowledged Governor Little as he signed an executive order banning boys and men from participating in sports for girls and women. The Legislature passed and the Governor signed the “Fairness in Women’s Sports Act” in 2020, and Governor Little signed his “Defending Women’s Sports Act” executive order last year.

“Idaho is proud we were the first state to step out and ban boys and men from competing with girls and women in organized athletics. Since then, dozens of other states followed suit, and now with President Trump’s executive order, the federal government is standing up for female athletes everywhere as well,” Governor Little said.

The proclamation language follows:

WHEREAS, Idaho was the first state to stand up to prohibit biological males from participating in women’s sports; and

WHEREAS, President Donald Trump brought back common sense and sanity to the American way of life when he signed an executive order on February 5, 2025, banning boys and men from participating in girls’ and women’s sports; and

WHEREAS, within weeks of President Trump taking over the White House as our nation’s 47th president, he reversed years of attacks on girls and women who have worked hard for the opportunity to play fairly and safely in their chosen sport; and

WHEREAS, Idaho Representative Barbara Ehardt of Idaho Falls, a lifelong female athlete, coach, and advocate for women, courageously kept this important issue at the forefront and helped spark a movement across the country to protect fairness in women’s sports; and

WHEREAS, many Americans, including Representative Ehardt, recall a time not long ago when women and girls were mostly precluded from participation in organized athletics; and

WHEREAS, millions of men and women across several generations have worked hard to advance and protect the Title IX protections that have promoted female athletes across our great country; and

WHEREAS, my Executive Order 2024-08, the Defending Women’s Sports Act, bolstered the Gem State’s commitment to ending ideologies that threaten opportunities for female athletes.

NOW, THEREFORE, I, BRAD LITTLE, Governor of the State of Idaho, do hereby proclaim February 2025 to be THE WAR ON WOMEN’S SPORTS IS OVER MONTH in Idaho, and I encourage Idaho citizens to join our efforts to protect and defend fairness in women’s sports.

IN WITNESS WHEREOF, I have hereunto set my hand and caused to be affixed the Great Seal of the State of Idaho at the Capitol in Boise on this 10th day of February in the year of our Lord two thousand and twenty-five.