Rosenthal & Rosenthal expands into equipment finance with Solifi’s solutions

Following its latest acquisition, Rosenthal upgraded its solutions in response to evolving market needs.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Solifi, a global fintech software partner for secured finance, announced the successful implementation of its equipment finance solutions by Rosenthal & Rosenthal, the leading private commercial finance firm in the United States.

An eight-decades-old firm primarily focused on factoring, asset-based lending and purchase order financing, Rosenthal sought a solution to meet the growing demand for short-term working capital alongside equipment financing from a single provider. To address this need, Rosenthal has leveraged Solifi’s solutions to expand and diversify its alternative financing offerings.

“Given our deep knowledge of equipment finance and our long-standing relationship with Rosenthal, we were able to quickly and effectively deliver a solution that streamlines its expansion,” says Brant Griffith, Vice President, Sales & Account Management at Solifi. “Supporting Rosenthal’s continued growth into new areas has been an exciting opportunity, and the rapid implementation speaks to the expertise and dedication of our team.”

Following the acquisition of Accord Equipment Finance, Rosenthal required a reliable solution that could be implemented quickly to migrate existing contracts and integrate new operations. Solifi delivered the solution within an ambitious eight-week timeline, going live two days ahead of schedule.

“We are thrilled to broaden our partnership with Solifi as we work to achieve our growth objectives,” says Steven Chang, SVP Client Accounting Manager at Rosenthal. “The familiarity between our teams made this transition smooth, and we’re confident that this project will help us further solidify our position as a comprehensive financing provider.”



About Solifi

With over 50 years of experience, Solifi is a global, multi-asset, cloud-based finance technology company that supplies automotive finance, equipment finance, wholesale/floorplan finance, and working capital solutions to enterprises across the globe.

Its customers include many of the world’s largest banks as well as independent and captive finance organizations. Today, Solifi’s team of over 650 people operates globally with dual headquarters in Minneapolis, US, and Milton Keynes, UK, and regional offices in Australia, Austria, Canada, Germany, and India.

Solifi’s mission is to reshape finance technology by bringing together proven solutions into a singular powerful technology platform designed to help organizations protect and scale their business. For more information, visit www.solifi.com.



About Rosenthal & Rosenthal

With over 85+ years of leadership and industry experience, Rosenthal is now led by the third generation of the Rosenthal family. As a privately held company, Rosenthal is committed to providing personalized service, credit protection and flexible lending to small to middle-market clients across a broad range of industries, with loans ranging from $500,000 to $30MM+. With unmatched financial capacity and decades of experience, Rosenthal is best in class for all its clients’ creative financing needs, including factoring, asset-based lending, direct-to-consumer financing, purchase order financing and equipment financing. Rosenthal’s team of seasoned professionals covers the U.S. from coast to coast and nearly everywhere in between, with dedicated offices in New York, California, Georgia, North Carolina, and Illinois. Visit the Difference at www.rosenthalinc.com.

