NJ Top Dentists Approves Tejal Darji, DMD of Crystal Smiles LLC For 2024

Dr. Tejal Darji

Tejal Darji, DMD of Crystal Smiles LLC has been reviewed and approved by NJ Top Dentists based on merit for 2024.

Seeing patients leave with a sense of joy felt like Christmas morning every day. I felt right at home. I knew this was the field I wanted to pursue.” — Dr. Tejal Darji

EAST BRUNSWICK, NJ, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tejal Darji, DMD of Crystal Smiles LLC, has been reviewed and approved by NJ Top Dentists based on merit for 2024. Dr. Tejal Darji, a New Jersey native, discovered her passion for dentistry at a young age. The pivotal moment occurred when her grandfather's friend allowed her to shadow him during summer break of senior year in high school. “Seeing patients leave with a sense of joy felt like Christmas morning every day. I felt right at home. I knew this was the field I wanted to pursue," Dr. Darji recalls.A graduate of Rutgers University, Dr. Darji earned dual degrees in psychology and biology before attending Rutgers School of Dental Medicine. She completed her residency at Monmouth Medical Center, where she was named Resident of the Year in 2015. Dr. Darji specializes in all facets of dentistry, with a focus on cosmetic and aesthetic cases, helping patients achieve confident, beautiful smiles. The most rewarding part of her work is hearing from patients how much she has changed their lives. “When patients tell you they wish they had found you sooner, it makes this demanding field worthwhile," she says.Dr. Darji believes the most important qualities in a dentist are putting the patient’s best interests first, confidently offering compassionate care and to always do your absolute best. Outside of her practice, Dr. Darji enjoys traveling, cooking, swimming, being in nature, interior designing, spending time with her family and newborn daughter, Milani. Her family, especially her grandparents, have been her source of strength, teaching her the value of excellence and lifelong learning. Dr. Darji’s practice is centered on precision, aesthetics, and a deep commitment to her patients, ensuring they leave her office with not just a healthier smile but also a brighter spirit.To learn more about Dr. Darji, please visit: https://njtopdocs.com/nj-dentists/crystal-smiles-llc/ ---About UsNJ Top Docs is a comprehensive, trusted and exclusive healthcare resource featuring reviewed and approved Top Doctors and Dentists in New Jersey online in an easy to use format.NJ Top Docs only reviews and approves providers based on merit after they have been extensively vetted.NJ Top Docs is a division of USA Top Docs which allows patients to meet providers online before making their appointment.For more information, please click here to contact us or visit www.NJTopDocs.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.