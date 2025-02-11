Coryell Roofing Welcomes Ian Coleman as Commercial Sales Representative

Coryell Roofing adds Ian Coleman to its team! With 13 years of experience, Ian brings industry expertise and a client-first approach to commercial sales.

His leadership, experience, and ability to build strong client relationships align perfectly with our mission of delivering best-in-class commercial roofing solutions with integrity and excellence.” — Kelly Coryell, Director of Sales

WACO, TX, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Coryell Roofing is excited to welcome Ian Coleman to the team as a Commercial Sales Representative, bringing with him 13 years of expertise in construction equipment sales and a strong, client-focused approach. Throughout his career, Ian has been instrumental in supporting large-scale projects, advising clients, and developing innovative solutions to on-site challenges.Ian’s decision to join Coryell Roofing was fueled by the company’s family-oriented culture and unwavering commitment to excellence. After more than a decade with a large corporation, he was eager to transition to an organization where relationships, integrity, and customer success take center stage. His deep industry knowledge, problem-solving skills, and dedication to providing exceptional service make him a valuable asset as Coryell Roofing continues its growth in the commercial sector.Beyond his professional expertise, Ian is a devoted family man who enjoys spending time with his wife and their three children. Whether supporting their select baseball teams or youth rodeo events, he embraces a balanced approach to work and life—bringing the same level of dedication and integrity to his clients as he does to his family.“We are thrilled to have Ian join Coryell Roofing,” said Kelly Coryell, Director of Sales. “His leadership, experience, and ability to build strong client relationships align perfectly with our mission of delivering best-in-class commercial roofing solutions with integrity and excellence.”Please join us in welcoming Ian Coleman to the Coryell Roofing family!

