TechBiz Forense Digital, in partnership with Social Links, launches a digital investigation platform SNAP Crimewall

TechBiz Forense Digital, in partnership with Social Links, launches SNAP Crimewall — a platform for conducting digital investigations across open sources

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- TechBiz Forense Digital , a leading developer of technological solutions for digital investigations and forensics, today launched SNAP Crimewall , an advanced platform developed in partnership with Social Links , an acclaimed developer of OSINT solutions.Combining the powerful functionality of Social Links flagship OSINT platform, SL Crimewall, with TechBiz Forense Digital's unparalleled expertise in digital investigation solutions in Brazil, the new solution boasts leading-edge features and intuitive operability that will facilitate law enforcement agencies in combating a range of serious crimes, fostering a safer and more vigilant environment across the region.SNAP Crimewall is a significant addition to TechBiz Forense Digital’s SNAP (Sinapses Decktop) ecosystem. Developed in collaboration with global leading vendors of digital investigation technologies, this far-reaching ecosystem enables law enforcement agencies to perform simultaneous searches across multiple data sources, whether closed, internal, open, or external.“The creation of SNAP Crimewall reinforces our commitment to innovation and public safety,” said João Bernardo Aversa, Product Manager at TechBiz Forense Digital. “In partnership with Social Links, we have developed a game-changing tool that will help law enforcement solve complex crimes and provide a safer environment for everyone.”The new solution promises to have an industry-shifting impact, offering huge potential for digital forensics work at large, as well as an array of new possibilities for law enforcement personnel and teams.“We are proud to be delivering a truly impactful solution that occupies a unique position in the industry,” Added Ivan Shkvarun, Social Links CEO and co-founder. “Not only does the launch of SNAP Crimewall offer huge scope for real enhancements across a variety of investigative workflows, it also reiterates our dedication to building a safe and secure future in a fast-evolving world.”About TechBiz Forense DigitalFor nearly two decades, the TechBiz Group has operated globally, developing and distributing the most modern and efficient technological solutions for digital investigation and forensic expertise, information security, fraud prevention, and auditing for the justice system.About Social LinksSocial Links is a global provider of open-source intelligence (OSINT) solutions, recognized as an industry leader by Frost & Sullivan. The company is headquartered in the United States and has an office in the Netherlands. We bring together data from 500+ open sources covering social media, messengers, blockchains, and the Dark Web, helping users visualize and analyze a holistic informational picture and streamline investigations.Our solutions facilitate essential processes across various sectors including law enforcement, national security, cybersecurity, due diligence, banking, and more. Companies from the S&P 500 and public organizations from more than 80 countries rely daily on Social Links products.

