Migrate to Webex with Confidence: IR, Kurmi, and Yarnlab Launch "Migration Assurance" at Cisco Live Amsterdam

AMSTERDAM, NETHERLANDS, February 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Integrated Research (IR), Kurmi Software, and Yarnlab introduce Migration Assurance, a bundled solution that simplifies and secures Unified Communications (UC) migrations to Cisco Webex Calling.Announced at Cisco Live Amsterdam, Migration Assurance sets a new standard for UC migrations by combining IR’s advanced monitoring and proactive analytics, Kurmi’s industry-leading automation for provisioning and day-to-day administration, and Yarnlab’s intelligent discovery and configuration transformation capabilities. Together, these technologies provide organizations with complete visibility and control over their migration process, by eliminating guesswork, minimizing downtime and proactively addressing potential issues before they impact operations.Kurmi Software COO Pascal Moindrot emphasized the significance of this partnership, stating, "Migration Assurance brings together the best of automation, monitoring, discovery and transformation to remove the complexities of UC migration. We are pleased to partner with IR and Yarnlab to deliver a solution that provides a comprehensive approach to migrations to Cisco Webex Calling, enabling large organizations to execute paced migrations with greater confidence, operational efficiency, and strategic control."Migration Assurance enables a paced and structured migration approach, allowing organizations to manage legacy and new UC systems concurrently without rushing the cutover. With predictive analytics, proactive monitoring, and automation-driven efficiency, businesses can optimize their licensing, enhance end user experience, and improve overall operational performance.“UC migrations aren't just about moving from one platform to another, they're about making smarter decisions for long-term success,” said Ian Lowe, CEO at IR. “This partnership combines the strength of IR, Kumri and Yarnlab to deliver real-time visibility, proactive analytics, automation and intelligence to help organizations reduce risk, optimize performance, and future-proof their communications.”IR, Kurmi, and Yarnlab invite attendees at Cisco Live Amsterdam to experience Migration Assurance firsthand through live demonstrations. To learn more, visit Kurmi and IR at booths E15 and E16 or schedule a consultation with our teams.About IRIntegrated Research (IR) (ASX:IRI) is the leading global provider of experience management solutions for critical IT infrastructure, payments and communications ecosystems. They provide deep visibility into data, uncovering intelligent insight that helps organizations optimize the performance of business-critical systems and deliver exceptional technology experiences. www.ir.com/ About Kurmi SoftwareKurmi Software provides a leading UC Service Management Platform that simplifies the administration of unified communications and collaboration solutions. With advanced automation and an intuitive user interface, Kurmi enables organizations to streamline operations, reduce costs, and enhance the user experience across multiple UC platforms. Large enterprises and service providers worldwide trust Kurmi for its reliability, flexibility, and comprehensive support for major UC vendors, including Cisco, Avaya, Microsoft, Zoom, and Alcatel-Lucent. For more information, visit www.kurmi-software.com About YarnlabAnalyze, Migrate, Test and Secure Unified Communications with Yarnlab. Founded in 2016 with offices in Australia and Germany. www.yarnlab.io

