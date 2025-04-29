Kurmi Launches AudioCodes SBC and Routing Manager Connectors to Streamline Enterprise Unified Communication Provisioning

New Kurmi integrations give IT teams centralized control of user provisioning and call routing in hybrid unified communications environments.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kurmi Software , a leading provider of unified communications (UC) service management platforms, today announced the addition of native connectors for AudioCodes Session Border Controllers (SBCs) and AudioCodes Routing Manager (ARM). These integrations allow UC administrators to associate SBC and ARM configurations directly with user profiles. With this expansion, enterprise IT teams can now manage SBC assignments from the same Kurmi platform they already use to provision users across Microsoft Teams, Webex Calling, Zoom Phone, and other UC services, bringing unprecedented efficiency and consistency to hybrid UC environments.As organizations continue to adopt multi-vendor UC strategies, the complexity of managing user provisioning, call routing, and number management across platforms like Microsoft Teams, Cisco, and Zoom has intensified. Kurmi’s new AudioCodes connectors simplify this challenge by making call routing assignments a native part of the user provisioning workflow.“We know how important it is for IT teams to simplify and centralize their day-to-day operations,” said Micah Singer, Chief Executive Officer at Kurmi Software. “System by system, we are building technology for them to manage and automate more of their UC and CC environments in one place—helping to reduce complexity and to improve consistency without adding overhead. Today, we are excited to add the ability to manage AudioCodes SBC rules and ARM users to support secure user phone number management.”What This Means for Enterprise IT Teams:- Faster Voice Enablement: Assign users to specific SBC call routing rules as part of the same automated workflow used for provisioning Teams Phone, Webex, or Zoom.- Streamline Migrations: Add SBC or ARM routing profiles to users during UC platform migrations, ensuring that calls are correctly routed—even before full number porting or backend changes are complete.- Operational Efficiency: Eliminate manual SBC or ARM user configuration steps; all actions are handled through Kurmi’s intuitive interface.- Enhanced Accuracy: Ensure users have the correct configurations with policy-driven templates and automated workflows.- Audit & Compliance Ready: All SBC/ARM changes are tracked and logged for transparency and governance.While the initial connector functionalities are focused on streamlining user-level SBC and ARM management, Kurmi plans to build out deeper functionality based on customer needs. These new connectors and the roadmap for future capabilities reinforce Kurmi’s commitment to simplifying UC management in large enterprise and service provider environments.The AudioCodes SBC and ARM connectors are available as part of the latest Kurmi Provisioning Suite release. Read more about the new connectors at kurmi-software.com/resources/new-audiocodes-connectors or request a demo at kurmi-software.com.About Kurmi SoftwareKurmi Software provides a UC service management platform that centralizes and simplifies the administration of unified communications and collaboration, contact center, and third-party solutions (SBCs, compliance recording, e911/emergency services, and more). With advanced automation and an intuitive user interface, Kurmi enables organizations to streamline operations, reduce costs, meet security requirements, and enhance the user experience. Large enterprises and service providers worldwide trust Kurmi for its reliability, flexibility, and comprehensive support for major UC vendors, including Cisco, Avaya, Microsoft, Zoom, and Alcatel-Lucent. For more information, visit kurmi-software.com.

