Kurmi Software to Attend WebexOne 2024: Driving Migration to and Adoption of Full Cisco Unified Communications Suite 

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kurmi Software, the leading UC Service Management Platform, is excited to announce its participation in WebexOne 2024. Our team will be on-site to share how Kurmi simplifies all aspects of Unified Communications (UC) management, streamlines migration to the cloud, and facilitates the adoption of the complete Cisco Collaboration Suite.As the only UC Service Management Platform available in Cisco’s SolutionsPlus, Kurmi centralizes management and automates administration for the entire Cisco UC Suite of products, both on-premises and cloud. The platform also supports migration to the cloud, enabling a paced and smooth transition to Webex Calling for both Dedicated Instance and Multi-Tenant environments. This capability ensures a seamless experience for organizations looking to leverage the full potential of Cisco’s cloud offerings.Kurmi stands out as a perfect complement to Control Hub for large enterprises and Managed Service Providers (MSPs). Our solution offers a single pane of glass for managing hybrid Cisco environments, including Call Manager, Webex Calling Dedicated Instance (DI), and Multi-Tenant (MT) setups.“Kurmi’s ability to seamlessly manage hybrid UC environments and its extensive configurability make it a market leader in the UC service management space,” Alec Walker, Director of Product Management, Control Hub & APIs, at Cisco, said. “Pairing the platform with Control Hub enhances management across the Cisco UC Suite.”The transition from on-premises systems to cloud services can often take several months or even years. Kurmi offers a unified service management platform that simplifies daily operations for IT teams, whether the end user remains on-premises or has already migrated to the cloud.“At WebexOne 2024, we are eager to connect with UC administrators, IT managers, and other tech leaders to demonstrate how Kurmi can streamline their UC management processes and support their digital transformation initiatives,” said Pascal Moindrot, COO of Kurmi Software. “Our platform's ability to simplify complex UC environments and facilitate smooth migrations is unmatched, and we look forward to sharing our expertise with attendees.”Connect with Kurmi Software at WebexOne 2024 to learn more about our innovative UC management solutions and how we can help your organization achieve its communication and collaboration goals.To arrange a meeting with Kurmi experts ahead of the event, please book online at: https://kurmi-software.com/event/kurmi-software-webexone-2024/ About Kurmi SoftwareKurmi Software provides a leading UC Service Management Platform that simplifies the administration of unified communications and collaboration solutions. With advanced automation and an intuitive user interface, Kurmi enables organizations to streamline operations, reduce costs, and enhance the user experience across multiple UC platforms. Large enterprises and service providers worldwide trust Kurmi for its reliability, flexibility, and comprehensive support for major UC vendors, including Cisco, Avaya, Microsoft, Zoom, and Alcatel-Lucent. For more information, visit www.kurmi-software.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.