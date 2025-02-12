i9 Sports® Announces Expansion of Nike Kids Camps

Leading Multi-Sport League Provider Revolutionizes Camp Experience with Multi-Sport Camps for Kids Ages 5-12

Our flexible, multi-sport camp formats make sports accessible and exciting, helping kids discover their passions, develop critical skills, and build a foundation for a healthy, active lifestyle.” — Matt Kurowski, President of i9 Sports

RIVERVIEW, FL, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- i9 Sports® , the nation’s leading multi-sport provider owned by Youth Enrichment Brands (YEB), is excited to announce its expanded offerings through Nike Kids Camps. These camps are redefining the youth sports experience by offering families high-quality, flexible, and fun athletic programs that blend Nike’s renowned expertise with i9 Sports’ unique focus on teamwork, sportsmanship, and skill-building.The newly expanded Nike Kids Camps powered by i9 Sports introduce a dynamic series of multi-sport camps specifically tailored for kids ages 5-12. These camps stand out by offering a supportive, engaging environment where young athletes can try out a variety of sports, build new skills, and most importantly, have fun. Unlike traditional sports programs, these camps emphasize personal growth through exploration, providing instruction in sports like Flag Football, Soccer, Basketball, Volleyball, and Baseball, with offerings varying by location.Designed with families in mind, the camps provide unparalleled flexibility with half-day and full-day options running a week long to accommodate busy schedules. At each camp, participants experience at least two different sports, promoting a well-rounded athletic experience that fosters curiosity, confidence, and a lifelong love of staying active. The focus on fun and positivity sets i9 Sports apart, ensuring kids thrive in a team-oriented, pressure-free atmosphere.“At i9 Sports, we’re dedicated to more than just sports—we’re shaping the way kids experience and enjoy athletics,” said Matt Kurowski, President of i9 Sports. “Our flexible, multi-sport camp formats make sports accessible and exciting, helping kids discover their passions, develop critical skills, and build a foundation for a healthy, active lifestyle.”As the demand for more engaging, flexible, and skill-focused youth sports programs grows, i9 Sports is leading the way with its innovative approach. By bridging the gap between structured sports leagues and traditional camps, Nike Kids Camps powered by i9 Sports provide a one-of-a-kind experience that combines athletic skill-building with personal development. Looking ahead, i9 Sports is thrilled to expand these offerings to even more communities nationwide, giving families across the country access to a truly exceptional youth sports experience.For more information on Nike Sports Camps Powered by i9 Sports and to register, visit https://www.i9sports.com/nike-kids-camps. ###About i9 Sportsi9 Sports, owned by Youth Enrichment Brands, offers recreational youth sports leagues, camps, and clinics for children starting at age 3. Dedicated to helping kids succeed in life through sports, i9 Sports provides a unique youth sports experience with age-appropriate instruction that is both enjoyable for kids and convenient for busy families. Central to the i9 Sports Experienceis a strong emphasis on teaching good sportsmanship. Coaches not only teach one of nine sportsmanship values each week but also recognize players who demonstrate those values. For i9 Sports, this approach embodies The Way Youth Sports Should Bei9 Sports is ranked on Entrepreneur’s prestigious list of top 500 franchises and was recently recognized as a 2022 best franchise to buy by Franchise Times. The organization is also honored to be selected as a Project Play Champion by the Aspen Institute for its meaningful actions in promoting multi-sport participation and supporting the growth of youth sports nationwide.To learn more about i9 Sports youth sports programs and locations, visit www.i9sports.com . For more information on i9 Sports franchising opportunities, visit www.i9 sports franchise.com

