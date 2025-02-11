Shaping AI’s Future: Knowledge Networks Champions GenAI & Data Ethics at AI & Big Data Expo 2025

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As AI continues to evolve at a rapid pace, responsible governance has never been more essential. Knowledge Networks (KN) was the Summit Partner at AI & Big Data Expo Global 2025, held on February 5-6 at Olympia, London. From leading Panel Discussions to hosting Live Podcasts, KN brought together some of the brightest minds in AI to discuss pressing issues in Generative AI and Data Ethics.Sanjay Puri, Founder & Chairman, Knowledge Networks, was a panelist in the discussion, "Ethical Considerations in Gen AI and Data Science - Navigating Complex Terrain." As a recognized expert in AI governance, Sanjay shared his insights on ensuring fairness, transparency, and accountability in data-driven decision-making processes—critical aspects of deploying AI responsibly.Knowledge Networks was instrumental in curating insightful discussions by providing distinguished speakers for two significant sessions. The panel on “Navigating AI Regulation Worldwide: Lessons from the EU, U.S., UK, and China” was moderated by Dr. Richard Benjamins, Co-Founder & CEO of RAIght.ai, and featured panelists, including Giles Crown, Partner at Taylor Wessing, Jo Joyce, Head of Tech, IP, and Information at Taylor Wessing Ireland, and Abhishek Das, Director of Technology & Digital Risk Consulting at EY UK & Ireland. KN also contributed to the Women in AI Closing Keynote, delivered by Dr. Cristina Vanberghen, Professor and Senior Expert at the European Commission, reinforcing its commitment to fostering diverse and impactful conversations in AI.Sanjay Puri stated, "As we advance into the future of AI, it's vital that we do so with responsibility. AI's ability to transform industries comes with the need for transparent and fair governance, and I was excited to be part of a conversation at the AI & Big Data Expo that emphasized these crucial considerations."Michael Hughes, Head of Conference at TechEx, added, “The conversations at this year’s event demonstrated just how critical ethical AI adoption has become. Having Knowledge Networks at the forefront of these discussions enriched the dialogue and provided actionable insights for businesses looking to navigate AI responsibly.”The AI & Big Data Expo featured a series of keynote addresses and panel discussions, providing a platform for leaders from diverse sectors to explore the most impactful AI trends and innovations shaping tomorrow’s world.About Knowledge Networks (KN): Knowledge Networks, headquartered in the US, is committed to making AI accessible, and impactful for all. KN supports organizations in their AI transformation journeys, empowering communities worldwide. With a mission to advocate for AI governance and promote responsible use, KN connects the global community to drive innovation while addressing the of emerging technologies.Knowledge Networks11490 Commerce Park Drive, Suite 520, Reston, Virginia, 20191United States

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.