Lakeshore Foundation Launches Podcast on Disability advocacy

Nothing Without Us is hosted by Alie B. Gorrie.

The 'Nothing Without Us' podcast is available now.

BIRMINGHAM, AL, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lakeshore Foundation is thrilled to announce the launch of “Nothing Without Us!”, a disability advocacy podcast covering a wide variety of topics ranging from accessibility and inclusion to innovative solutions and policy reform. New episodes will drop each Wednesday morning at 8 a.m. Central time.Nothing Without Us! is hosted by Alie B. Gorrie, a disability inclusion advocate, arts educator and performing artist based in Birmingham, Ala. Gorrie is the founder of Songs for Sight, an organization supporting young people with low vision in the state of Alabama. “What excites me about the show is that audiences will hear from individuals in all corners of the disability inclusion space — from athletes to advocates to CEOs and entertainers,” said Gorrie. “There’s something for everyone. I can guarantee you’ll learn something new along the way!”Gorrie is also the producer of “Able: a series,” a doc-series discussing disability inclusion in the entertainment industry. Additionally, she serves as an inclusion consultant working with arts organizations, nonprofits, and businesses across the country on their disability inclusion efforts. In recent years, she has toured across the Southeast with her one-woman show, “Cockeyed Optimist.” She holds a B.F.A. in Musical Theatre from Belmont University and a M.A. in Arts in Medicine from the University of Florida.“I am so honored to be supported by Lakeshore on this podcast journey! I am so excited to share stories of some of the advocates I admire most with the rest of the world,” Gorrie said.The first season of the podcast will run for eight weeks, and a second season is already in production for early 2026. Among the upcoming guests are Lakeshore President and CEO John D. Kemp, top-ranked adapted golfer Chris Biggins, and Kevin Spencer, a psychologist and award-winning performing magician who utilizes simple magic tricks in therapeutic applications for clients with disabilities.The podcast is available on Apple, Amazon, iHeart, Spotify, and other major podcasting applications and the video version is available on YouTube at www.youtube.com/@LakeshoreFoundation/podcasts . Follow the show on Instagram @nothingwithoutuspod for updates and behind-the-scenes content.About Lakeshore FoundationWith roots dating back to 1925, Lakeshore Foundation, a Birmingham, Ala. nonprofit organization, has emerged as a world leader in health promotion, research, fitness, recreation, and advocacy for people with a disability, veterans, seniors and parasport activities. As a U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Training Site, Lakeshore is home to the Lakeshore National Adapted Sports Organization (LNASO) which serves as the National Governing Body for USA Wheelchair Rugby, US Para Powerlifting and Boccia United States. For more information on Lakeshore Foundation, visit www.lakeshore.org

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.