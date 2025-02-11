North American Renewable Diesel Market Projected to Reach $25 Billion by 2030, Amid Industry Challenges

Bottom up approach for RD market analysis

cCarbon’s new report explores renewable diesel market growth, technology trends, and policy impacts as the industry navigates supply and regulatory shifts.

With production growth, policy developments, and feedstock constraints shaping the market, our report offers the insights needed to make informed decisions.” — Arpit Soni

CUPERTINO, CA, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- cCarbon has released its latest market intelligence report, " North America Renewable Diesel Outlook 2030 ," providing a comprehensive analysis of the region's renewable diesel (RD) market, which is projected to reach $25.3 billion in value and nearly 6.6 billion gallons in production by 2030.The RD market is undergoing a period of correction, influenced by oversupply, regulatory shifts, and feedstock constraints. However, policy support for bio-based fuels—driven by their economic importance to agriculture and their role in decarbonizing heavy-duty transport—continues to provide long-term stability. The next 12–24 months will be pivotal as industry players navigate tightening margins, shifting feedstock dynamics, and the implications of the Clean Fuel Production Credit (45Z) tax incentive.The 2030 Outlook highlights critical trends shaping the market’s trajectory. In 2024, UOP Ecofining technology leads with an 82% market share, followed by Haldor Topsoe's HydroFlex at 16%, while co-processing and Ensyn RTP each hold 1%. Policy and feedstock challenges remain a key concern, with tariffs on used cooking oil (UCO) and tallow imports from China—originally imposed under the Trump administration—posing a significant risk to feedstock availability and pricing.“Our latest research provides a data-driven roadmap for stakeholders looking to navigate the evolving RD landscape,” said Arpit Soni , Associate Director for Market Insights and Products at cCarbon. “With production growth, policy developments, and feedstock constraints shaping the market, our report offers the insights needed to make informed decisions.”The North America Renewable Diesel Outlook 2030 is built on extensive data collection, regulatory analysis, stakeholder interviews, and technology trend assessments. It delivers actionable intelligence for refiners, policymakers, investors, and other market participants.For more details or to purchase the full report, contact cCarbon at insights@ccarbon.info.

