Handel’s Ice Cream Launches New Sticky Fingers Flavor

First new flavor for the brand in 2025!

First new flavor for the brand in 2025

YOUNGSTOWN, OH, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- This year marks a big occasion for Handel’s Ice Cream as the iconic brand celebrates its 80th anniversary of serving its award winning, handmade ice cream to guests. To kick off the year, Handel’s is launching something so delicious that guests will want to get their hands (and fingers) all over it. On February 18, guests can try the first new flavor launch of the year: Sticky Fingers!Sticky Fingers is the brand’s latest classic creation, developed by Ohio franchisee Bruce Hill, that mixes incredible tasting delights all in one fantastic treat - peanut butter ice cream with a caramel ripple, brownie pieces, and chocolate truffles filled with salted caramel.“Our new Sticky Fingers flavor is here to bring a smile to guests’ faces with an irresistible flavor combination. The peanut butter ice cream combined with brownie, chocolate and caramel flavors make it a classic favorite that appeals across ages,” said Hillary Frei, Chief Marketing Officer of Handel’s Ice Cream. “We’re excited to unwrap this flavor as we kick off our 80th anniversary. For 80 years, we have helped guests and their loved ones celebrate special moments- big and small- and we are thrilled to delight guests with this new, delicious flavor.”Handel’s embodies craftsmanship in ice cream making, with local owners contributing new recipe ideas based on the creations their customers will love. Sticky Fingers is a standout creation developed by Ohio-based franchisee Bruce Hill, who brings over 25 years of experience to the Handel’s brand.“I love submitting flavors for consideration for Handel’s, and I truly believe Sticky Fingers will capture hearts. My wife and I have developed delightful flavors including Vanilla Caramel Truffle, Lemon Meringue Pie, S’Mores and Caramel Apple Ice Cream and we believe that Sticky Fingers will become a beloved flavor,” said Bruce Hill. “Watching guests light up with joy when they take that first bite is truly a special moment.”Sticky Fingers will be available at Handel’s locations for a limited time starting February 18, so scoop it up before it’s gone. Enjoy the flavor in any of Handel’s cones, cups or shakes but for the ultimate eating pleasure pair it with a chocolate dipped waffle cone. Craving more? Handel’s serves up ice cream by the pint and quart, so guests may take it home to enjoy later.For more information, including the latest news on the 80th anniversary, visit www.handelsicecream.com or follow them on Facebook or Instagram About Handel's Homemade Ice CreamHandel's Homemade Ice Cream has been in the business of making and selling ice cream handmade in stores every day, since 1945. Founded in Youngstown, Ohio, the Handel’s legacy was created by Alice Handel and Lenny Fisher, who grew the brand from a single Scoop Shop into a flourishing chain using fresh ingredients and upholding a commitment to quality. Each batch of Handel's ice cream is made using Alice's original methods and recipes. There are 48 flavors available daily and more than 140 flavors that rotate seasonally.Handel's has been named #1 Ice Cream on the Planet by National Geographic, one of the Top 10 Best Ice Cream Businesses by USA Today, one of the top 100 Most Iconic Ice Creams of the World by TasteAtlas, and one of the Top 500 Restaurants in America by Nation's Restaurant News.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.